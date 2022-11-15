ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KESQ

World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table

The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage. Putin, whose attack on Ukraine over the past nine months has devastated the European country and roiled the global economy, declined to attend any of the diplomatic gatherings — and instead found himself subject to significant censure as international opposition to his war appeared to harden.
KESQ

Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot

Ukraine’s pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty. The contrast...
GEORGIA STATE
KESQ

Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine’s power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country’s power grid under extra strain as...
The Independent

EU prepared to ‘walk away’ from bad Cop27 agreement, climate chief warns

The European Union has warned it is prepared to walk away from Cop27 climate negotiations if they fail to deliver an outcome that rises to the challenge of tackling the climate emergency.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues, told reporters at the critical climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was concerned by some of the developments he had witnessed overnight."We need to move forward, not backwards and all ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for -...
KESQ

Kim Jong Un’s daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of “a new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed. Striking photographs released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) appear to show Kim hand in hand with...
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

Alok Sharma, the British official who chaired last year's climate talks in Glasgow, declined to comment on criticism of the Egyptian presidency, but made clear that an ambitious outcome to combat climate change was crucial
KESQ

After 7,000 years, Turkish wines are hitting the big time

As one of the world’s oldest wine producers, with history that goes back around 7,000 years, Turkey’s winemakers are thriving in the revival of a deeply rooted craft. Vineyards all across the country are finding success in the cultivation and production of both local and imported grape varieties, winning awards and making their mark on the international market.

