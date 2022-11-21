Did ‘Love Is Blind’ Star SK Alagbada Cheat on Raven Ross? Everything We Know About the Allegations

It's over for Love Is Blind couple Raven Ross and SK Alagbada . Their relationship was in hot water after a woman posted a November 14, 2022, TikTok video claiming that he may have cheated on Raven. Just days later, a second woman came forward with cheating allegations against the reality TV star.

Then, Raven confirmed that they had officially called it quits .

Keep reading to learn more about the infidelity claims and find out Raven and SK’s response.

Did ‘Love Is Blind’ Star SK Alagbada Cheat on Raven Ross?

A woman shared a screenshot of alleged text messages from SK in a now-deleted TikTok video. However, fans screen-recorded the November 14, 2022, post and shared it on their respective accounts.

In the clip, the woman shared that she and the Netflix star allegedly met on the dating app Hinge, which led to them communicating via text. According to the receipts, SK allegedly started texting her in April 2022. She also included alleged Instagram DMs from the Nigeria native, presenting messages that date back to the beginning of their texts. The latest exchange appeared to take place in June 2022.

According to the alleged messages, SK told the woman she had “been on his mind” – the pair even allegedly met in person in April. However, most of the texts were school related as he is currently enrolled as an M.B.A. student at UC Berkley in California.

On November 16, a second woman, who goes by Hannah Beth Style on TikTok, accused the Netflix personality of cheating, which multiple LiB fans reshared via Twitter .

“When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a fiancée from a reality show he did on Netflix, but then he tells you it’s all fake and for the [money],” she wrote across a TikTok video of herself standing in front of the camera. “So, you say you’ll believe him if you get to meet this fake fiancée, but that never happens. And now, you’re waiting for him to be exposed as the actual villain instead of this phony angel he portrayed himself as.”

Three days later, Hannah Beth shared another TikTok where she broke down her alleged relationship with the Netflix star.

“It all started in 2019,” she wrote in the video, along with multiple past photos of what appeared to be her and SK together. “We became good friends and started dating (bf/gf, attended weddings, birthday celebrations, etc). Broke up mutually and remained friends.”

She then alleged in her clip while providing receipts of their apparent text messages, “Fast forward to late July 2021 … he invites me to go to Europe (Ibiza, specifically).”

While including videos and images of her and SK kissing and cuddling, Hannah Beth Style then claimed, “We left Ibiza and flew back to Madrid. I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name fiancé [sic]. I waited to confront him until dinner [because] I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw.”

According to Hannah Beth, when she confronted SK about what she found, he said “it was for the LiB show, but it was just for [money] and [he and Raven] were friends only.”

After admitting she “trusted his word” at the time, the TikTok user said that SK agreed she “should meet Raven if this is all fake” and found Raven’s Instagram. When she “liked” a few of Raven’s posts, she noticed Raven texted SK and asked, “Umm, who is this?” with Hannah’s profile attached.

“Fast forward to 2022," Hannah Beth claimed that the pair traveled to Cabo together in May and had plans for Miami in September, though those plans “fell through.”

SK, Raven and his alleged ex did not immediately respond to Life & Style ’s request for comment.

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Raven Ross Know About the Cheating Allegations?

The first woman who came forward allegedly reached out to the Pilates instructor via Instagram DM at an unknown date and once again when she posted the TikTok video exposing SK’s alleged infidelity .

“I’m guessing you have now seen the TikTok video since SK unfollowed me, as you can see the last text he sent me was four months ago,” the message read, alongside screen recordings of her apparent text thread with SK. “I’m so sorry, but if you were together then I am sending you receipts of everything in case you want them.”

Has ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Raven Ross Addressed the Cheating Allegations?

Raven seemingly addressed the rumors in a now-deleted TikTok video and Story on November 14, 2022, the same day the allegations against SK surfaced online.

“Me calling ATT to pull up the messages y’all were talking about,” the text in the video read. Drake and 21 Savage ’s song “Rich Flex” a ccompanied the social media post.

The Texas native then mouthed a TikTok sound that said, “That’s what I get for saying ‘My man, my man, my man’ so loud … Next!”

Raven then addressed the cheating allegations on her TikTok Live, claiming that the “rumors are rumors.” She said, “We’re fine. We’re good. That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”

Did Raven Ross and SK Alagbada Get Married on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Although they were one of the few couples that had a drama-free relationship, Raven and SK did not get married on the show. At the altar, SK shocked fans – and Raven – when he said “no” to marrying her.

However, their split down the aisle didn’t last long as they started dating again after filming wrapped . They announced the exciting news during the Love Is Blind reunion special.

“I think Raven and I’s story, the way it was portrayed on the show, I kind of feel bad watching it, especially from the perspective of the audience, because a lot of our love story wasn’t completely told in the way it was portrayed [sic],” he said. “The narrative focused a lot more on some other subjects and some other incidents in the show.”

While it seemed like things were happy for the couple, Raven confirmed their split on November 20. She thanked fans for their "love and support" following news of the cheating allegations.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, in part. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”