Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] – What next for holders after exchanges take this drastic step
Binance announced suspension of USDT and USDC (SOL) till further notice; OKX followed suit. On the contrary, Kraken announced support for the tokens. According to statements released by OKX, Binance, and ByBit, some Solana blockchain tokens may be delisted. No justifications were provided for this move and no mention of re-listing them was made either. Now, while Binance claimed that it was temporary, it did not indicate when it would resume.
ambcrypto.com
BTC enters another phase of low volatility; here’s what investors should expect
Bitcoin’s price action may be headed for another period of inactivity. Why Bitcoin demand has failed to manifest strongly despite the discounted price. Not so long ago (September), Bitcoin went through a period of low volatility. This stage was characterized by low demand and limited directional price movement. Its performance after last week’s crash suggests that it may already be in for another low-volatility phase.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH on the cards for ETH?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since Wednesday, there have been concerns about the price movement of Ethereum (ETH), following reports that Genesis has suspended all payouts and reimbursements. Following the FTX catastrophe from last week, it might be the final domino to fall.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
ambcrypto.com
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex announces layoffs after FTX’s collapse
Stephen Hess, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Solana NFT protocol Metaplex, has announced that it is laying off several individuals in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Hess added that Metaplex, the base layer of the Solana NFT ecosystem, is required to let go of its employees,...
ambcrypto.com
Solana’s FTX trouble failed to impact this SOL segment growth but is it enough
Solana gets impacted by the FTX debacle; Sollet-wrapped tokens also get affected. Solana’s Project Serum gets forked; however, the community continues to show an interest in Solana’s NFTs. One of the major cryptocurrencies that was impacted by the FTX debacle was Solana [SOL]. Factors such as the Project...
ambcrypto.com
How VGX holders are still in loss despite these rumours swirling around
VGX, the native asset of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Voyager Digital, saw a significant surge in trading activity over the last 24 hours. The unexpected rally in price and trading volume came after reports citing a person familiar with the matter revealed that Binance U.S has relaunched its bid to acquire the assets of Voyager Digital.
ambcrypto.com
FTT, CRO, HT – The state of exchange tokens after FTX’s collapse is…
Whales and sharks made massive moves for HT FTT and CRO. Most traders lost money while reducing their exposure as volume in profit declined. After the FTX mishap, the crypto-community’s faith in centralized exchanges has begun to dwindle. One of the clear examples of this would be the current state of CEX tokens such as FTX, HTT, and CRO.
ambcrypto.com
BTC forms a bearish chart pattern, can the bears force another move downward
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The question of expansion after an accumulation phase could be something traders want to consider. Bitcoin [BTC] headed into the weekend holding on tenaciously to the $16.2k support level....
ambcrypto.com
Algorand’s current market standing could have investors eyeing ALGO because…
DApps witnessed a surge in unique users and TVL shows growth. With most eyes on the events that transpired around FTX in the last 13 days, a network slowly climbed its way up the social ladder. Amid the havoc that occurred thanks to SBF and the FTX exchange, Algorand managed to garner sufficient interest on the social front.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ] holders could witness some gains but here’s the caveat
Short- and long-term CHZ holders have booked gains. Chiliz [CHZ] posted gains as most altcoins slumped after the market crash. The daily chart of CHZ was bullish after a patterned breakout. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.2482. However, the significant ceiling at $0.2725 could undermine its recovery. Furthermore, if the bulls break this ceiling, they could target the 100% Fib retracement level at $0.2973.
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB] traders can attempt to enter a risky long position at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish, and a move above $282 can signal a small move north. Binance Coin has been severely volatile in November. The price fell from...
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin posts losses of 43% in two weeks but a move toward $4 could occur
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Despite that, a bounce in prices could follow in the coming days. ApeCoin has been in a downtrend since early August when APE faced rejection from the $7.7...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin hits ‘this’ low, but what’s the unrevealed narrative around BTC
Bitcoin’s SOPR hit its lowest point more than two years after the last one. Short-term projections for the king coin showed bearish signs despite more long-term holders remaining in profit. Bitcoin [BTC], for the first time since March 2020, hit its lowest point per Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The odds of hitting $100 by 2030 are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since the beginning of 2022, VeChain’s native token VET has been on a steady downtrend. The panic and uncertainty following the crypto-contagion triggered by Terra’s collapse in May pushed the altcoin below $0.037 – A price that VET hasn’t been able to reclaim since.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink investors looking beyond LINK’s price could find some respite here
Chainlink clinched an all-time high in the count of its daily social contributors. Its price continues to decline, and its outlook in the short term remains bearish. Recent data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that LINK, Chainlink’s native token, clinched an all-time high of 35,540 in its number of daily social contributors.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing if Ethereum can break away from bearish shackles anytime soon
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s recent decline below its long-term trendline resistance exhibited an increased selling edge. The altcoin noted a gradual improvement in its funding rates over the past day. Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why HODLing ALGO might be worth it
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the summer of 2019, ALGO’s primary network went live largely thanks to the combined efforts of one person. The blockchain of ALGO offers a potential solution to the expandability issues that plague the current systems. In order to build a network with superior on-chain analytics and lower transaction costs, it intends to use its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus. ALGO is now being used for everything from governance validation to everything in between. Just about 10 billion ALGO coins can be found in circulation in total.
Comments / 0