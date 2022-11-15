ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thursday: MTC Hosts Webinar on the Future of Freeways

On Thursday, November 17, staff from MTC will host the first of two webinars to discuss the future of Bay Area freeways. The presentation focuses on some of the key challenges and opportunities facing this vital transportation infrastructure as freeway congestion continues to surge. These webinars invite the public to...
Weekly Update: November 17, 2022

Registration for Non-Residents Opens Monday, November 28. San Ramon's Winter Rec Guide is here, and registration is now open to residents!. Registration will open to non-residents on Monday, November 28. Register online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at sanramonrecguide.com. Register in person. at the following locations:. San...
