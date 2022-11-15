Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Thursday: MTC Hosts Webinar on the Future of Freeways
On Thursday, November 17, staff from MTC will host the first of two webinars to discuss the future of Bay Area freeways. The presentation focuses on some of the key challenges and opportunities facing this vital transportation infrastructure as freeway congestion continues to surge. These webinars invite the public to...
ca.gov
Weekly Update: November 17, 2022
Registration for Non-Residents Opens Monday, November 28. San Ramon's Winter Rec Guide is here, and registration is now open to residents!. Registration will open to non-residents on Monday, November 28. Register online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at sanramonrecguide.com. Register in person. at the following locations:. San...
ca.gov
Northbound I-680 Overnight Closures Between State Route 84 and Sunol Boulevard in Sunol December 2022-April 2023
ALAMEDA AND CONTRA COSTA COUNTIES – Caltrans has scheduled to close northbound Interstate 680 overnight from the I-680/State Route 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit starting in December 2022 and anticipated to complete in April 2023. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed from 10 p.m. to...
Comments / 0