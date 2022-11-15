Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
Fila kicks off brand revamp with Haider Ackermann collab
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Thursday night in Manchester, England, droves of young people crowded outside Mayfield Depot to get a glimpse of the action surrounding Fila’s presentation with cult luxury designer Haider Ackermann. The collection marks Ackermann’s first foray into sportswear, complete with...
voguebusiness.com
Givenchy launches phygital NFT collection as part of Bstroy collab
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Givenchy is releasing a capsule collection that links physical products to digital twins through NFTs. Dropping on 18 November, the six NFT designs from the LVMH-owned brand are building on the capsule collaboration between Givenchy creative...
Comments / 0