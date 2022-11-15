Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Senior Hour – Upcoming Events At The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And The UnGunn With Kurt Waite – November 16, 2022
Hosts: Dr. Thomas Polucki Topic: Upcoming Events At The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And The UnGunn With Kurt Waite Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Gene Dorio every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for The Senior Hour, your home for Senior Care and Lifestyle ...
Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night
A spooky adult paranormal-themed circus trope visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team before their opening night. The post Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
disneytips.com
Community Starts Memorial Fund for Disney Cast Member Killed By Drunk Driver
Help A Hero has created a memorial fund for the loved ones of a young Disney Cast Member and her father who lost their lives when a drunk driver struck their car. It’s a horrible story to have to share for a community typically surrounded by the joy and magic that Disney can add to our lives. One such magic maker tragically lost her life in a reckless and preventable accident just a short time after starting a position at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
scvnews.com
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
Light Up Main Street is a one-of-a-kind event that is more than just an opportunity to see decorations and watch as thousands of lights illuminate a giant Christmas tree. It is an immersive experience that is sure to put your whole family into the holiday spirit. With live music and performances, pictures with Santa and more, Light Up Main Street unites thousands of residents each year for a night of festive fun.
Santa Clarita Resident To Appear On Let’s Make A Deal
A Santa Clarita resident will make a television appearance dressed as a unicorn in Friday’s episode of Let’s Make A Deal. Beverly Anaya, a nurse who has lived in Santa Clarita for 22 years, is set to be a contestant on Friday’s episode of the show. “I’ve always loved watching Let’s Make A Deal since ...
NBC Los Angeles
Free Food Banks Help Provide Holiday Meals for Struggling Families
Thanksgiving is just eight days away and some families are already wondering if they can even afford to celebrate this year. High prices have left many considering free food banks to help out. Once a week, since the beginning of the pandemic, Food Share of Ventura County has run a...
Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza
For this pie shop that started in O.C., Thanksgiving means all hands on deck. The post Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA
Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
spectrumnews1.com
6-year-old designs clothing for big money
LOS ANGELES — One day, when he was 4 years old, Max Alexander proclaimed to his mother, Sherri, that he was a “dressmaker.”. And this was before his mom bought him a mannequin and taught him how to sew. By age 5, he had hosted a fashion show in his backyard.
simivalley.org
Jewelry and More Sale
The Council On Aging (COA) is clearing out its closets before the holidays! Come visit our “Jewelry and More” sale from December 7 through December 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi. Shop for beautiful baubles at bargain...
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County
Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
L.A. Weekly
The Raccoon Recycling Force Hits The Streets Of Simi Valley
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, only 32% of Americans recycle, with a majority of 66% coming from paper and paperboard. On this National Recycling Day, the Mentos gum brand trained a team of urban commandos to help clean up the streets of Simi Valley – The Raccoon Recycling Force.
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
