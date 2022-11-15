Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
“Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said Thursday after more than 19 years leading Democrats.
Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems
State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?
Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
WCVB
Massachusetts Democrats could lose powerful chairmanships if GOP wins U.S. House
BOSTON — While Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives swept into another term in office without significant opposition on Tuesday, they're faced with returning to a Capitol building where they may be in the minority party. Several House and Senate races remain too close to call,...
Democrats unanimously nominate Phil Baruth to serve as president of the Vermont Senate
Even as Baruth celebrated his caucus’ power, he sought to manage expectations. And he signaled that he was particularly sensitive to concerns that an “arrogant” supermajority would be oblivious to the “average Vermonters’ lives, their pocketbooks, their wallets, their bills.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Democrats unanimously nominate Phil Baruth to serve as president of the Vermont Senate.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
Hoyer won’t seek House leadership, Clyburn eyeing run for No. 4 spot
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will remain in Congress next year but won’t seek a leadership position, joining Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had announced the same decision moments before. The surprise development clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the current chairman of...
NBCMontana
Republicans select Regier, Ellsworth as House Speaker and Senate President
HELENA, Mont. — House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972.
Hakeem Jeffries believed to be in the driver's seat to succeed Pelosi as Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries is believed to be the leading candidate to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader after her decision to step down, which she announced from the well of the House Thursday.
Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly prosecutor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment...
AOL Corp
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to succeed Pelosi, would be 1st Black leader in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced she will relinquish her leadership role after Republicans clinched majority control of the chamber, opening the door for a new leader of the Democratic caucus. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi, 82, said in a speech...
BBC
US midterms: Republicans nominate Kevin McCarthy for House leadership
With Republicans on the cusp of retaking the House of Representatives majority, Kevin McCarthy has won his party's nomination to be speaker in the new Congress. In a closed-door vote on Tuesday, he secured 188 votes in his bid for leadership of the House. Mr McCarthy must win a majority...
Nancy Pelosi Will Not Seek Reelection to House Leadership
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she would not seek reelection to a leadership post in the House of Representatives. She does not plan to resign and will continue representing California in Congress—bringing an end to a historic string of leadership firsts for the powerful Democrat.
Philly DA closer to impeachment, with Pa. House vote expected this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two...
Republicans to win House majority
Republicans will win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, winning at least 218 seats in the midterm elections. Nikole Killion reports.
Comments / 0