Pennsylvania State

Argus Leader

Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems

State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
The Independent

Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?

Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
VTDigger

Democrats unanimously nominate Phil Baruth to serve as president of the Vermont Senate

Even as Baruth celebrated his caucus’ power, he sought to manage expectations. And he signaled that he was particularly sensitive to concerns that an “arrogant” supermajority would be oblivious to the “average Vermonters’ lives, their pocketbooks, their wallets, their bills.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Democrats unanimously nominate Phil Baruth to serve as president of the Vermont Senate.
VERMONT STATE
Axios

Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Hoyer won’t seek House leadership, Clyburn eyeing run for No. 4 spot

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will remain in Congress next year but won’t seek a leadership position, joining Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had announced the same decision moments before. The surprise development clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the current chairman of...
NBCMontana

Republicans select Regier, Ellsworth as House Speaker and Senate President

HELENA, Mont. — House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972.
MONTANA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to succeed Pelosi, would be 1st Black leader in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced she will relinquish her leadership role after Republicans clinched majority control of the chamber, opening the door for a new leader of the Democratic caucus. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi, 82, said in a speech...
Mother Jones

Nancy Pelosi Will Not Seek Reelection to House Leadership

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she would not seek reelection to a leadership post in the House of Representatives. She does not plan to resign and will continue representing California in Congress—bringing an end to a historic string of leadership firsts for the powerful Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Republicans to win House majority

Republicans will win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, winning at least 218 seats in the midterm elections. Nikole Killion reports.

