macaronikid.com
10 FREE Events in November 2022
November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
Alleghany Highlands YMCA to be assisting Christmas Mother program
LOW MOOR (VR) — The Alleghany Highlands YMCA is lending a hand to the Highlands Christmas Mother Mary Asma by collecting much-needed items. The YMCA is collecting paper products, cleaning supplies, diapers, cleansing wipes, personal care items, children’s toys and books, clothing, school supplies, towels, blankets and kitchen supplies. “We’re pleased to help this worthy cause,” said Jennifer Unroe, Alleghany Highlands YMCA CEO. “If we can brighten one Christmas, then it’s totally worth the effort. The Christmas Mother program is one way that our staff and members can demonstrate the social responsibility impact of the Y organization on our community.” The...
theccmonline.com
Powderpuff game raises funds for Christmas programs
Carrollton junior and senior girls took to the football field last week with members of the high school football team as coaches for a fundraising event. The powderpuff teams, accompanied by male cheerleaders, who received a few tips from the high school cheerleading squad, raised $2,450 for the high school Caring Helping Sharing (CHS) Club. The money will be put to good use, according to CHS Club Advisor Belinda Mach.
