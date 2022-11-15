LOW MOOR (VR) — The Alleghany Highlands YMCA is lending a hand to the Highlands Christmas Mother Mary Asma by collecting much-needed items. The YMCA is collecting paper products, cleaning supplies, diapers, cleansing wipes, personal care items, children’s toys and books, clothing, school supplies, towels, blankets and kitchen supplies. “We’re pleased to help this worthy cause,” said Jennifer Unroe, Alleghany Highlands YMCA CEO. “If we can brighten one Christmas, then it’s totally worth the effort. The Christmas Mother program is one way that our staff and members can demonstrate the social responsibility impact of the Y organization on our community.” The...

1 DAY AGO