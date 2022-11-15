Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Related
sopghreporter.com
Winter Shelter opens for persons experiencing homelessness
The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened the winter shelter for persons experiencing homelessness. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits. Located at Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh, the winter shelter will serve both men and women from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
sopghreporter.com
Don't call us, email only now
Effective immediately, The South Pittsburgh Reporter may only be contacted through its email accounts. Since the middle of July, The South Pittsburgh Reporter has only been available online at http://www.sopghreporter.com and not in a print version. Over a number of years, the number of telephone calls has decreased each month while the number of emails has increased.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
sopghreporter.com
Pittsburgh Tree Lighting celebration Nov. 19
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the celebration of Pittsburgh's holiday season will launch with the lighting of the City of Pittsburgh's Christmas tree on the Portico of the City-County Building, four hours of musical entertainment on Grant Street and the unveiling of the 20th annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition in the building's grand lobby.
sopghreporter.com
South Siders ask for easing of parking restrictions on Carson
A decrease in crime in the East Carson Street business corridor has area businesses calling for easing of parking restrictions in the 1700 block of the main street. Speaking at the November meeting of the South Side Planning Forum, City of Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden said the decrease in the number of empty alcohol bottles the Clean Team has been picking up indicates there are fewer people coming to the neighborhood and drinking on the street at their vehicles. She said it could be attributed to several factors including the weather getting colder and Zone 3 Commander Christopher Ragland’s approach to officer education and training.
Comments / 0