A decrease in crime in the East Carson Street business corridor has area businesses calling for easing of parking restrictions in the 1700 block of the main street. Speaking at the November meeting of the South Side Planning Forum, City of Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden said the decrease in the number of empty alcohol bottles the Clean Team has been picking up indicates there are fewer people coming to the neighborhood and drinking on the street at their vehicles. She said it could be attributed to several factors including the weather getting colder and Zone 3 Commander Christopher Ragland’s approach to officer education and training.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO