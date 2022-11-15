Read full article on original website
sopghreporter.com
South Siders ask for easing of parking restrictions on Carson
A decrease in crime in the East Carson Street business corridor has area businesses calling for easing of parking restrictions in the 1700 block of the main street. Speaking at the November meeting of the South Side Planning Forum, City of Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden said the decrease in the number of empty alcohol bottles the Clean Team has been picking up indicates there are fewer people coming to the neighborhood and drinking on the street at their vehicles. She said it could be attributed to several factors including the weather getting colder and Zone 3 Commander Christopher Ragland’s approach to officer education and training.
Winter Shelter opens for persons experiencing homelessness
The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened the winter shelter for persons experiencing homelessness. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits. Located at Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh, the winter shelter will serve both men and women from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
South Side Development Activities Meeting
South Side Community Council will host a Development Activities Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. to review two development projects. UPMC Bingham Street Signage. A proposed monument and building signage for UPMC Western Behavioral Health, 1011 Bingham Street. Signage is within the East Carson Street Historic Corridor and will go before the Historic Review Commission.
Gainey, elections at Carrick Council meeting
Mayor Ed Gainey will be the speaker at Carrick Community Council’s (CCC) quarterly public membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. District 4 Councilman Anthony Coghill will provide an update on the purchase of Berg Place by the URA. The organization...
City seeks researcher, advisory committee for Equity Audit of Public Art & Memorials
The Pittsburgh Department of City Planning's Public History, Art and Design division is seeking a researcher and nominations for an advisory committee to aid in Phase 2 of the city's collection audit of monuments, memorials, and historical and modern art. In 2020, the Department of City Planning launched an audit...
Don't call us, email only now
Effective immediately, The South Pittsburgh Reporter may only be contacted through its email accounts. Since the middle of July, The South Pittsburgh Reporter has only been available online at http://www.sopghreporter.com and not in a print version. Over a number of years, the number of telephone calls has decreased each month while the number of emails has increased.
