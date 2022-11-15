Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
leanderisd.org
Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week: Nov. 18, 2022
Seventh grader Allie Gunara from Running Brushy Middle School is the Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week. According to her director, Allie always produces superior work in theatre and has an excellent work ethic. “Allie is so kind, funny and a dedicated artist,” Theatre Director Maggie Strain said....
leanderisd.org
Staff Spotlight: Nov. 16, 2022
Bekah Leleux, receptionist at Stiles Middle School, is the Leander ISD Staff Spotlight of the Week. According to coworkers, Leleux’s positive energy is contagious. Stiles is the biggest middle school campus in Leander ISD and there is always a lot to keep track of. As the receptionist, Leleux plays a major role in the culture and organization of the school. She always makes students and staff members feel loved and cared for as they pass through the front office.
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools
From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
More than 700 students experiencing homelessness in Round Rock ISD
There are hundreds of students in Round Rock ISD who are experiencing homelessness, and the district said those numbers are the highest they have ever been.
Updates to Round Rock ISD class ranking policy to be considered Nov. 17
In addition to district policy regarding reading materials in libraries and classrooms, the Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider updates to its class rank policy Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In addition to district policy regarding reading materials in libraries and classrooms, the Round Rock ISD board of...
Principal fills in as crossing guard while City of Austin looks to fill supervisor position
At Small Middle School in Southeast Austin, it's Mr. Nelson to the rescue.
Texas teacher tells class he's racist
A Pflugerville teacher who admitted to their class that that they are a racist has been dismissed from their position. The conversation, held during an advisory class at Bohls Middle School, was filmed by multiple students and posted on social media.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
San Marcos, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Westlake High School football team will have a game with New Braunfels High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18
Westlake picked up its 52nd consecutive win 45-14 over New Braunfels and Lake Travis knocked off District 27 champion Cibolo Steele 24-21 at The Pfield in Pflugerville in the Class 6A-Division I bracket.
3D-printed homes in Georgetown offer new approach to building communities
The construction of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is underway. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction of a new community is underway in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, where a fleet of robots are printing 100 homes that developers said are more energy efficient and stronger than traditional houses. The world’s...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Adriana
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
Christmas parade restrictions divide Texas town: ‘Just absolutely not OK’
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. Now, there are two Christmas parades scheduled for next month in Taylor, Texas.
leanderisd.org
#1LISD Super Kid: Nov. 17, 2022
Fifth grader Haasini Potu is the Leander ISD Super Kid of the Week. Haasini attends Tarvin Elementary, and as an example of integrity in the classroom. She stays on top of her work and always does the right thing, according to her teacher, Deanna Mccool. “Haasini is a model citizen...
mycanyonlake.com
CLHS Teacher Arrested Monday, Charged with Improper Relationship with 15-Year-Old Student
A former Canyon Lake High School (CLHS) teacher was arrested Monday and charged with improper relationship between an educator/student. A source with immediate knowledge of the situation said Devon Hopper, 38, was arrested on campus and is married to another CLHS staff member. The teacher allegedly sent photographs and messages...
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
Comments / 0