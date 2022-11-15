ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

leanderisd.org

Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week: Nov. 18, 2022

Seventh grader Allie Gunara from Running Brushy Middle School is the Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week. According to her director, Allie always produces superior work in theatre and has an excellent work ethic. “Allie is so kind, funny and a dedicated artist,” Theatre Director Maggie Strain said....
LEANDER, TX
leanderisd.org

Staff Spotlight: Nov. 16, 2022

Bekah Leleux, receptionist at Stiles Middle School, is the Leander ISD Staff Spotlight of the Week. According to coworkers, Leleux’s positive energy is contagious. Stiles is the biggest middle school campus in Leander ISD and there is always a lot to keep track of. As the receptionist, Leleux plays a major role in the culture and organization of the school. She always makes students and staff members feel loved and cared for as they pass through the front office.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools

From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
LEANDER, TX
philadelphiaobserver.com

Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westlake High School football team will have a game with New Braunfels High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
leanderisd.org

#1LISD Super Kid: Nov. 17, 2022

Fifth grader Haasini Potu is the Leander ISD Super Kid of the Week. Haasini attends Tarvin Elementary, and as an example of integrity in the classroom. She stays on top of her work and always does the right thing, according to her teacher, Deanna Mccool. “Haasini is a model citizen...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX

