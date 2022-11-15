ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'

The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fans hope LeRoy Butler gives them one more Lambeau Leap

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It will be cold for Thursday night’s Packers-Titans game, but fans will see something special that should warm their hearts. The Green Bay Packers are honoring a man who embodied the Packer way: LeRoy Butler. Butler, who played for Green Bay from 1990 to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Titans vs. Packers in Week 11

"Thursday Night Football" in Week 11 will see the Packers hosting the Titans at Lambeau Field in a November night game in Wisconsin. Both teams are coming off hard-fought wins, with the Packers pulling off a surprising upset against the Cowboys in a 31-28 overtime victory to snap a five-game losing streak and the Titans outlasting the Broncos 17-10 to move to 6-3 on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Packers wives kick off Give a Kid a Book campaign

Skies will be mostly cloudy during tonight’s Packers-Titans game. A brisk wind will pick up Thursday and keep wind chills in the teens. Thursday night football at Lambeau Field. LeRoy Butler announces documentary "Leap of Faith" Updated: 16 hours ago. Butler says the full-length, feature film is in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

LeRoy Butler announces documentary, “Leap of Faith”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler announced Wednesday he will be the subject of a full-length, feature documentary film project. The film, titled “Leap of Faith: The LeRoy Butler Story,” is still in the early stages. The director is Patrick Creadon of O’Malley...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy