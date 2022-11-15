Read full article on original website
dalehollowhorizon.com
TSSAA QUARTERFINALS: Dawgs “ready to get it on” against Gordonsville tonight
CELINA-Clay County (11-1) is set to host a TSSAA State Quarterfinal here tonight on John Teeples Field for the first time in school history, as they welcome arch-nemesis Gordonsville (9-3) to town the second time this season for a rematch of last month’s Region 4-A Championship game. And Bulldog...
Rucker: Public criticism non-negotiable with Rick Barnes. Vols (mostly) OK with that.
If you didn’t learn this until Sunday, you’re either new to this whole “Tennessee basketball” thing or haven’t paid attention in the past. That’s not judgment from this end. It’s just a statement of fact. Whether you learned it from the beginning or...
atozsports.com
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
wvlt.tv
UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday. The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.
CBS Sports
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Eagles were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Ave Maria Gyrenes...
ucbjournal.com
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
WATE
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
