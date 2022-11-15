The date for the implementation of paid entry in Venice has again been postponed. This has been confirmed by sources in city’s administration, making it clear that, in the best case scenario, the matter will slip at least until summer of 2023. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, however, did not miss the opportunity to reiterate that the measure is indispensable, given the current number of guests. “I will not force anything but I am determined to go ahead.”

2 DAYS AGO