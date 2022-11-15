This year’s Santa’s Toy Run motorcycle ride will be kicking off on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as it celebrates 20 years of delivering toys for local children. Registration for the ride will begin at 10am in front of Ogeechee Technical College (1 Joe Kennedy Blvd.), and the admission for the event will be the donation of one new unwrapped toy ($10 value) or a cash donation per participant. The CMA Redeemed Riders will be on hand during sign-in to offer free donuts and coffee to the waiting and excited crowd.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO