Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Bulloch Commissioners hold Town Hall meeting at Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center
On Monday, November 14, 2022 the Bulloch County Commissioners held a Town Hall meeting at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center near Portal. Nearly two dozen citizens came out for the meeting. This is the third Town Hall meeting they have held. The first was in Nevils, the second was in Portal.
Publix opening one step closer as City Council approves alcohol licence
The Statesboro City Council met on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 for its regular bi-monthly meeting in City Hall. Mayor Jonathan McCollar was absent from the meeting which was conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Shari Barr. There were two alcohol license approvals made by the council. One of these was for...
WJCL
Fire fee frustration: Some Chatham County homeowners upset over new expense
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — In unincorporated Chatham County, homeowners are beginning to receive a fire service fee bill. The service used to be subscription based, but now everyone is getting charged for it. The fee covers the cost of the county's $13 million contract with Chatham Emergency Services. "The...
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post
Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick
Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
Willie Knight
Mr. Willie Knight, age 92, died Tuesday November 15, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1947 graduate of Leefield School. He later joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Savannah Tribune
Chatham Decides On TSPLOST & Heads Back To The Polls On December 6th
Chatham County voters will be heading back to the polls for the December 6th Runoff Election to choose the U.S. Senator for Georgia in a decision between Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R). The runoff elections are due to Georgia’s election law that states that if the leading candidate does not break the 50% threshold, the top-two candidates compete in a runoff.
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
Bulloch County Representative Jon Burns has been nominated as Speaker
ATLANTA – Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker. Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawyers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol. If Burns...
Albany Herald
Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
Santa’s Toy Run celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend
This year’s Santa’s Toy Run motorcycle ride will be kicking off on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as it celebrates 20 years of delivering toys for local children. Registration for the ride will begin at 10am in front of Ogeechee Technical College (1 Joe Kennedy Blvd.), and the admission for the event will be the donation of one new unwrapped toy ($10 value) or a cash donation per participant. The CMA Redeemed Riders will be on hand during sign-in to offer free donuts and coffee to the waiting and excited crowd.
Riverkeeper fellow to undertake year-long monitoring project at Rocky Ford
The new research fellow with Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) is planning to monitor three river sites for an entire year. “Monitoring these sites particularly will help contrast and compare how the upstream site will compare with these two downstream sites and the health of the river,” said Molly McKean. McKean...
Work underway on 6.5 million square foot commerce center in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County. Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16. The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and […]
wtoc.com
‘How is it going to function?’: Savannah residents want more information about proposed day shelter on MLK Boulevard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A day center with 16 apartments and wrap around support services could be coming to the lot on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to a proposal by GM Shay Architects submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee. As of now, there isn’t an organization listed...
allongeorgia.com
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Grice Connect
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
