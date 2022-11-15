ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
ATHENS, GA
Grice Connect

Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick

Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Willie Knight

Mr. Willie Knight, age 92, died Tuesday November 15, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1947 graduate of Leefield School. He later joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1953.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Chatham Decides On TSPLOST & Heads Back To The Polls On December 6th

Chatham County voters will be heading back to the polls for the December 6th Runoff Election to choose the U.S. Senator for Georgia in a decision between Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R). The runoff elections are due to Georgia’s election law that states that if the leading candidate does not break the 50% threshold, the top-two candidates compete in a runoff.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff update

Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia

(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Santa’s Toy Run celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend

This year’s Santa’s Toy Run motorcycle ride will be kicking off on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as it celebrates 20 years of delivering toys for local children. Registration for the ride will begin at 10am in front of Ogeechee Technical College (1 Joe Kennedy Blvd.), and the admission for the event will be the donation of one new unwrapped toy ($10 value) or a cash donation per participant. The CMA Redeemed Riders will be on hand during sign-in to offer free donuts and coffee to the waiting and excited crowd.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy