Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report

The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance

The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay shares positive update on Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams played in Week 10 without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday, a few days after the team’s Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The good news is pending medical clearance, Stafford appears likely to play in Week 11.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys assistants named to top young HC prospects list

The Dallas Cowboys have turned in an 18-8 record over the last season and a half of regular-season action. After a down year without their franchise quarterback in 2020, they’ve shown they are amongst the league’s best franchises as they appear on their way to their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 15 years. Mike McCarthy took over in 2020, keeping the offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and errantly bringing in Mike Nolan to lead the defense.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft

Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
CINCINNATI, OH

