The Dallas Cowboys have turned in an 18-8 record over the last season and a half of regular-season action. After a down year without their franchise quarterback in 2020, they’ve shown they are amongst the league’s best franchises as they appear on their way to their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 15 years. Mike McCarthy took over in 2020, keeping the offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and errantly bringing in Mike Nolan to lead the defense.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO