Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
Padres add lefty relief prospect to 40-man roster
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo; Joc Pederson accepts Giants' qualifying offer
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Yardbarker
Should the Braves take a flyer on Jason Heyward?
The club still owed the former Brave $22 million, and Heyward playing in just 48 games while hitting .204 wasn’t going to work for a rebuilding team. The Cubs handed him an eight-year, $184 million deal before the 2016 season, and now the 33-year-old will test the free agent market. Could the Braves be potential suitors?
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Willson Contreras Rejects Cubs' Qualifying Offer, Likely Ends Tenure
Contreras rejects QO, likely closing book on Cubs tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, free agent catcher Willson Contreras rejected the Cubs’ qualifying offer before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. By Contreras turning down the offer (a one-year deal worth $19.65 million), the Cubs will receive...
Nick Martinez agrees to contract to remain with Padres
Right-hander filled numerous roles for Padres in 2022, expected to be starter going forward
Rockies acquire infielder Nolan Jones from Guardians
The Guardians have traded infielder Nolan Jones to the Rockies for infield prospect Juan Brito, according to an announcement from Cleveland. It’s an out-of-the-blue swap of talented young players. Jones, a former second-round pick, appeared among Baseball America’s list of the game’s top 100 prospects each season from 2019-21....
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
Chicago Cubs protect Brennen Davis and 3 other prospects from the Rule 5 draft and acquire IF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni
Improved quality in their minor-league system forced the Chicago Cubs to make tough roster decisions. The Cubs added four players to the 40-man roster Tuesday to protect them from the Rule 5 draft: outfielders Brennen Davis and Kevin Alcantara and right-handers Ben Brown and Ryan Jensen. The Cubs now have 38 players on their 40-man roster. Staying healthy and getting playing time will be ...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs and Jason Heyward officially part ways
Outfielder, Jason Heyward has officially been released by the Chicago Cubs with one year left on $184 Million deal. In a move that Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced would be happening a few months ago, the team officially released longtime outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward was signed...
Cubs eyeing 2 Willson Contreras replacements in MLB free agency
The Chicago Cubs have taken an interesting route in their quest to rebuild their squad, and one such confusing decision was when they opted to not trade star catcher Willson Contreras at the trade deadline this past season. With Contreras set for free agency this offseason, the Cubs were thought to be interested in getting something in return for him before he hit free agency.
On This Day in History: Epstein Resigns from the Cubs
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein resigned from his role with the Chicago Cubs on this date in baseball history.
