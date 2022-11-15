Read full article on original website
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
“Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Report Calls for Community College Funding Based on Student Outcomes, Affordability
Nov. 17, 2022, Austin — Texas must develop an innovative new model to fund community colleges that rewards colleges for awarding degrees, certificates, and other “credentials of value” that will soon be required in more than 60 percent of the state’s jobs. The Texas Commission on...
What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future
“What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Developing a public hemp germplasm collection for southern U.S.
Texas A&M AgriLife breeds new varieties to meet heat, drought issues of Texas. Texas growers tried hemp. They used Colorado germplasm and European germplasm without much success. Now a team of Texas A&M AgriLife breeders is trying to fill a gap in breeding that hasn’t been met in Texas for more than 60 years.
Rinaldi Charts Path Forward
No other state GOP chair has received national attention like Matt Rinaldi following his insightful analysis of our national elections, and the right path forward for the GOP. Today I break down some of Matt’s insights along with my own. Good news, the one Republican I hoped would lose, lost. Unfortunately, some great Republicans who would have been amazing servants for our nation also came up short.
Put the right tree in the right place to maximize benefits to landscape
You may have heard the saying, often credited to a Chinese proverb, that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, and the second-best time is now. What’s less well-known is how to choose the best tree and the best site in your landscape to ensure years of enjoyment.
