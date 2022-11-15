ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Developing a public hemp germplasm collection for southern U.S.

Texas A&M AgriLife breeds new varieties to meet heat, drought issues of Texas. Texas growers tried hemp. They used Colorado germplasm and European germplasm without much success. Now a team of Texas A&M AgriLife breeders is trying to fill a gap in breeding that hasn’t been met in Texas for more than 60 years.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Rinaldi Charts Path Forward

No other state GOP chair has received national attention like Matt Rinaldi following his insightful analysis of our national elections, and the right path forward for the GOP. Today I break down some of Matt’s insights along with my own. Good news, the one Republican I hoped would lose, lost. Unfortunately, some great Republicans who would have been amazing servants for our nation also came up short.

Comments / 0

Community Policy