Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a 64-year-old man who went missing after last being seen in the remote. southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. The whereabouts of James Berggreen have been unknown since late Wednesday morning, when he walked away from In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat, a camping and recreation site off the 47000 block of Old Highway 80 in Jacumba, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO