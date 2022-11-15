ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Tips Sought in Search for Missing Man Last Seen in Jacumba

Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a 64-year-old man who went missing after last being seen in the remote. southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. The whereabouts of James Berggreen have been unknown since late Wednesday morning, when he walked away from In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat, a camping and recreation site off the 47000 block of Old Highway 80 in Jacumba, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Two women sentenced in San Diego for their roles in scam targeting elderly

Two women were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy Glinton, 35, of Orlando, were sentenced for their roles in a nationwide scam that swindled over $2 million from more than 70 senior citizens. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Colliding with On-Duty USCBP agent

Authorities said today a 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car in San Ysidro. The victim was traveling south on Otay Mesa Road with a green light just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 44-year-old on-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent traveling north on East Beyer Boulevard/Otay Mesa Road with a green light made a left turn into the motorcycle's path, causing the victim to collide with the car's right rear door, authorities said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista Elementary School breaks ground on its 50th school

Students and Chula Vista Elementary School District representatives on Wednesday broke ground on its 50th school in the Otay Ranch Village neighborhood in Chula Vista. Construction for the new Otay Ranch Village 2 elementary school began at 1789 Santa Carolina Ave in Chula Vista. CVESD officials expect to build out an 85,000-square-foot administration and classroom building and a separate 5,600-square-foot food service building.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Teen fatally stabbed at Chula Vista House party was a Senior at Valhalla High School

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 17 year-old-boy who was fatally stabbed at a weekend Chula Vista house party. Mateo Alexander Castillo, a Vallhalla High School senior, was identified as the victim. A fight broke out in the early hours of Nov. 12 during a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street left one dead and two others injured, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Are you owed money? Two weeks left to file for county refund

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that $1,056,186 in potential refunds are available, and the deadline to claim it is in two weeks. The County Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers every year. Refunds-owed could be a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Library Cards Become Golden Ticket to Help Reentry

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the County library joined to create the Library Card Program, which has issued more than 120 library cards this year to people returning to their communities. The program began in October 2021 as a pilot program for women at the Las Colinas...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

