chulavistatoday.com
San Diegans may dispose of unwanted items for free during Clean California Dump Day
Caltrans will be hosting Free California Dump Day in San Diego County to keep non-hazardous and unwanted away from roadways and into proper disposal. San Diegans may dispose of non-hazardous and unwanted items for free on Nov.19 at 570 C St, Chula Vista, 8502 Railroad Ave, Santee, 200 South Palm Ave, Brawley, and 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro.
chulavistatoday.com
Tips Sought in Search for Missing Man Last Seen in Jacumba
Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a 64-year-old man who went missing after last being seen in the remote. southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. The whereabouts of James Berggreen have been unknown since late Wednesday morning, when he walked away from In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat, a camping and recreation site off the 47000 block of Old Highway 80 in Jacumba, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
chulavistatoday.com
City of Chula Vista and Downtown Chula Vista invite you to this year's Starlight Nights!
Downtown Chula Vista’s Starlight Nights will return for another holiday season to light up the heart of the city. The family-friendly event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 3:30 p.m-7:30 p.m in downtown Chula Vista. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza at the northwest corner of Memorial Park, located at 373 Park Way.
chulavistatoday.com
Boxing: Chula Vista-based fighter Adrian Gutierrez ready to extend undefeated record tomorrow
Chula Vista-based fighter Adrian Gutierrez will be headlining Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” card on Friday to face Louie Lopez at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. Gutierrez, 27, will arrive to the Nov. 18 event with an undefeated boxing record of 12-0-1 with 6 knockouts as...
chulavistatoday.com
Two women sentenced in San Diego for their roles in scam targeting elderly
Two women were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy Glinton, 35, of Orlando, were sentenced for their roles in a nationwide scam that swindled over $2 million from more than 70 senior citizens. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
chulavistatoday.com
Woman found deceased in a submerged SUV in Chula Vista is identified by family
The family of the woman who was found deceased in her vehicle that submerged underwater in a creek near Teglraph Canyon Road has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses. Beatriz Flores was found on Nov. 9 just before 10 A.M. when a city-contracted landscaping employee noticed...
chulavistatoday.com
Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Colliding with On-Duty USCBP agent
Authorities said today a 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car in San Ysidro. The victim was traveling south on Otay Mesa Road with a green light just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 44-year-old on-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent traveling north on East Beyer Boulevard/Otay Mesa Road with a green light made a left turn into the motorcycle's path, causing the victim to collide with the car's right rear door, authorities said.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Elementary School breaks ground on its 50th school
Students and Chula Vista Elementary School District representatives on Wednesday broke ground on its 50th school in the Otay Ranch Village neighborhood in Chula Vista. Construction for the new Otay Ranch Village 2 elementary school began at 1789 Santa Carolina Ave in Chula Vista. CVESD officials expect to build out an 85,000-square-foot administration and classroom building and a separate 5,600-square-foot food service building.
chulavistatoday.com
Teen fatally stabbed at Chula Vista House party was a Senior at Valhalla High School
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 17 year-old-boy who was fatally stabbed at a weekend Chula Vista house party. Mateo Alexander Castillo, a Vallhalla High School senior, was identified as the victim. A fight broke out in the early hours of Nov. 12 during a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street left one dead and two others injured, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Are you owed money? Two weeks left to file for county refund
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that $1,056,186 in potential refunds are available, and the deadline to claim it is in two weeks. The County Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers every year. Refunds-owed could be a...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista approved new Privacy Protection and Technology Transparency Policy
The Chula Vista City Council approved a new policy earlier this month that serves as a guide for all city department privacy protection and data management processes as well as the use of technology in City operations and services. The policy comes in response to public push-back after a San...
chulavistatoday.com
Library Cards Become Golden Ticket to Help Reentry
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the County library joined to create the Library Card Program, which has issued more than 120 library cards this year to people returning to their communities. The program began in October 2021 as a pilot program for women at the Las Colinas...
chulavistatoday.com
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl's Death Remain Held Without Bail
The adoptive mother and grandparents of an 11-year- old girl who died after being found in grave condition at a Spring Valley home remained behind bars without bail today, but two of the defendants indicated they might contest their bail status later this month. Leticia Diane McCormack, 49, and McCormack's...
