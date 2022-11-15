Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Sign Three Prep Stars to NLIs
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State volleyball head coach Brent Hilliard has announced the signing of high school standouts Natalie Hughes (McKinney, Texas), Campbell Hague (Cheney, Kan.) and Fatimah Hall (Long Beach, Calif.) to National Letters of Intent. The highly prized trio of future Aztecs will arrive on the SDSU campus in time for the 2023 campaign.
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy
SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
Padres players hand out 1,000 free turkeys
One thousand families were treated Thursday to free turkeys -- and free high-fives from San Diego Padres players, including Joe Musgrove and Tim Hill.
5th annual Wishbone Brawl returns to Goat Hill Park on Saturday
Walking the clubhouse of Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, the history of this municipal golf course oozes through the walls.
SDSU says it never authorized vodka billboard
Some drivers are raising their eyebrows as they head down mission gorge after this billboard popped up saying Three Olives Vodka is the official vodka of San Diego State University Athletics.
kusi.com
Unions spends over $300,000 to defeat Becca Williams in SDUSD District C race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams has officially lost her race to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board. Williams campaigned against the union-backed candidate Cody Petterson. Petterson supported school lockdowns and was backed by over $300,000 in union funding, and unprecedented amount for a San...
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
pacificsandiego.com
How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego
William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
chulavistatoday.com
Banda MS to perform next week in San Diego
The Mexican regional music group Banda MS will be performing at the Viejas Arena on San Diego State University's Campus on Sunday, Nov. 20. Banda MS, along with other groups such as La Banda Recordo, Banda Recoditos, Grupo Firme, has been one of the most popular banda groups over the past two decades in the regional genre.
allamericanatlas.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
Martinez’s lead prompts Hemmerling to concede in San Diego County sheriff race
Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez is in position to become the first female San Diego County sheriff after Republican John Hemmerling conceded to his Democratic opponent, Hemmerling's team confirmed to FOX 5 Monday.
KPBS
Carlsbad's Army and Navy Academy for boys gets its first woman leader
Over 112 years, the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has housed thousands of cadets. But throughout the boys only academy’s long history, a woman has never been president, until this year, when retired U.S. Army Major General Peggy Combs took on the job. “I just believe the school...
Daily Aztec
Fans welcome Alicia Keys home to San Diego in the final show of the ‘ALICIA+KEYS’ world tour
Alicia Keys “shined at full wattage” as she lit the venue at Viejas Arena this past Saturday, Nov. 5. The show was set to be performed at Cal Coast Credit Union on Sept. 9, however due to unexpected weather conditions, the show was rescheduled. The self-titled “ALICIA+KEYS” world...
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
NBC San Diego
It's ‘About Damn Time': Lizzo Announces San Diego Show
According to Lizzo, "Truth Hurts,” but the latest tour news is the opposite: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has released the dates of a second North American leg of the Special 2our, and San Diego will be the penultimate stop on Lizzo’s the schedule. Lizzo will be joined...
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
theregistrysocal.com
24,376 SQFT Industrial Property Placed On Market in San Diego With Guidance Set at $10.55MM
Throughout Southern California, available industrial assets continue to be few and far between as the region sees continually heightened demand. One industrial property, however, has recently been placed up for both sale and lease in San Diego. According to the offering memorandum by Colliers, the 24,376 square foot property is...
kusi.com
Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego City leaders, headed by Mayor Todd Gloria, are seeking $175 million to pay for the recent Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buyouts. This could cost the city roughly $11.6 million per year for the next three decades. Mike Aguirre, former San...
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
Comments / 0