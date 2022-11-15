Read full article on original website
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio To Host 30th Annual International Tamale Festival
Get your wallets and your appetites ready because the 30th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival is just a few short weeks away! And this year event organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever. “The exciting part of this year is we have a lot of food trucks participating,”...
theregistrysocal.com
53,275 SQFT Industrial Development in Perris Secures $25MM Construction Loan
Perris, CA – Buchanan Mortgage Holdings, LLC (BMH), an affiliate of Buchanan Street Partners, L.P., provided a non-recourse, 81% LTC, $25 million construction loan for the development of a 53,275-square-foot, class A truck terminal situated on 10.5 acres in Perris, California. Upon completion, the property will feature 26’ clear heights, 99 dock-high doors, 161 trailer parking stalls, and 5,000 square feet of office buildout.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
ngtnews.com
Stater Bros. Markets Takes Delivery on First Autocar All-Electric Terminal Tractor
Autocar LLC, a manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has delivered its battery-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, to supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets. The grocer has implemented its first all-electric terminal tractor into its distribution fleet to meet corporate environmental goals. Autocar delivered the E-ACTT to the Stater Bros. distribution...
cvindependent.com
CV History: Alvah Hicks Moved to Palm Springs in 1913 as a Carpenter—and Went on to Help Build and Lead the City
Alvah Hicks started out as a carpenter, but the hard-working, astute and opportunistic man ultimately left a legacy—not only of development and commitment to the village of Palm Springs, but also sons and grandchildren who continued the family’s prominence. Alvah Hicks was a master carpenter, born in 1884,...
knewsradio.com
Beam Signing At New LGBTQ+ Retirement Property
New Living Out Retirement Property in Palm Springs. Opens Springs 2023 Photo from Rogers and Cowan PMK Los Angeles, CA. Living Out Palm Springs, the elegant LGBTQ+ active adult retirement community celebrates a major milestone on Tuesday November 15th 2022 at 10:30 am with a “Beam Signing” ceremony celebrating the placement of the building’s final structural beam.
discovercathedralcity.com
Agua Caliente Casinos Presents 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival + Food Truck Fiesta Nov. 18-20, 2022
Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier destination for entertainment in the Coachella Valley, is proud to present the 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta, taking place on Friday, November 18 – Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Cathedral City, California. The casino’s very own marquee hot air balloon will kick off the festival with a first flight at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage on Friday, November 18.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland universities get national recognition
The Inland Empire’s two largest universities have been named among the top universities in the United States by a publication. Cal State San Bernardino was ranked 43rd and UC Riverside 69th on Washington Monthly’s list of the country’s top national universities for 22. No other Inland Empire...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Living Now: Festival of Wheels, Bullies and Music
A new festival is coming to the Indio Fairgrounds December 10, 2022. In this Desert Living see who, where and what you can expect at the event.
Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs
The lights at some intersections in Downtown Palm Springs are still blinking red because of a power outage that happened early Sunday morning. Jeff Monford, spokesperson with Southern California Edison gave us a timeline of the outage. "Southern California Edison learned that there was a power outage in Downtown Palm Springs at about 3:30 in The post Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Countywide Home Prices Stall, Sales Plummet in October
(CNS) – Sales of existing homes in Riverside County dropped by double digits last month, while the median price of a single-family home was virtually unchanged, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 19.2% compared to September and were off 42% compared...
beckersspine.com
California hospital cleared in counterfeit spine implant case
A California jury cleared Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital of allegations that surgeons used counterfeit spine implants, Courtroom View Network reported Nov. 14. Derika Moses accused the hospital of letting surgeons use allegedly imitation metal screws in a spinal fusion surgery. She had to have the implants removed five years after her initial surgery, and her attorneys sought more than $2 million in damages.
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
citynewsgroup.com
Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results
The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
