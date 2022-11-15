Read full article on original website
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
knewsradio.com
Section 14 Survivors Demand Reparations From The City Of Palm Springs; Los Angeles Event Hastily Cancelled
Courtroom desk, w gavel on the desk. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. HUNDREDS OF BLACK AND MEXICAN FAMILIES FILE RACIAL REPARATIONS CLAIM AGAINST PALMS SPRINGS. Residents whose houses were bulldozed and burned by the City of Palm Springs in the 1960s seek restitution and healing. Los Angeles, CA –...
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
ukenreport.com
Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
techaiapp.com
A Touch of Class at Southcoast Winery Resort and Spa
Southern California’s wine region is growing so fast, with new wineries popping up in the inland haven of Temecula Valley Wine Country mid-way between Los Angeles and San Diego. With a touch of class and a taste of wine, this is the best kept secret in Southern California for the wine enthusiast. It is becoming the go-to spot for old-world charm, outdoor activities, opulent wine tastings, and an abundance of top-tier accommodations and restaurants.
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Maison Cafe + Market to Expand in Dana Point
This will be the second Dana Point location for the concept.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
american-rails.com
California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)
California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
The Hollywood Reporter
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight
The 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. The festival is from Friday, November 18 to November 20 and is presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. This year the festival is going to have food trucks, tethered rides, and a night and morning balloon glow. There are The post Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA
Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
Park declares victory, Darling concedes in LA’s 11th District race
Traci Park declared victory Thursday in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District seat, as her opponent, Erin Darling, conceded. The race to replace Councilman Mike Bonin was the only one of the four council races entering Thursday in which there had not yet been a declaration of victory or a concession.
crankyflier.com
Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle
John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
Rancho Mirage resident sues city, claiming her constitutional rights are violated
Wendy Heckmann is filing a lawsuit against the City of Rancho Mirage. She said the ordinance, which imposes limitations on household gatherings of 25 or more people, goes against her rights. "I have a large family, and to have my family over to dinner, I'd have to have a permit for every family dinner, which is absolutely The post Rancho Mirage resident sues city, claiming her constitutional rights are violated appeared first on KESQ.
