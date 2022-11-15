ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution

You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
techaiapp.com

A Touch of Class at Southcoast Winery Resort and Spa

Southern California’s wine region is growing so fast, with new wineries popping up in the inland haven of Temecula Valley Wine Country mid-way between Los Angeles and San Diego. With a touch of class and a taste of wine, this is the best kept secret in Southern California for the wine enthusiast. It is becoming the go-to spot for old-world charm, outdoor activities, opulent wine tastings, and an abundance of top-tier accommodations and restaurants.
TEMECULA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
american-rails.com

California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)

California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight

The 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. The festival is from Friday, November 18 to November 20 and is presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. This year the festival is going to have food trucks, tethered rides, and a night and morning balloon glow. There are The post Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA

Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
TEMECULA, CA
crankyflier.com

Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public

According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rancho Mirage resident sues city, claiming her constitutional rights are violated

Wendy Heckmann is filing a lawsuit against the City of Rancho Mirage. She said the ordinance, which imposes limitations on household gatherings of 25 or more people, goes against her rights.  "I have a large family, and to have my family over to dinner, I'd have to have a permit for every family dinner, which is absolutely The post Rancho Mirage resident sues city, claiming her constitutional rights are violated appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

