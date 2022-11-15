ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

batterypower.com

Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more

After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames. Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel

The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means

NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks

Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA

