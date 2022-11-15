Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more
After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames. Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the...
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
KING-5
Mailbag Monday! Seattle Mariners getting Ronald Acuña Jr., new uniforms, and OF? | Locked On Mariners
It's time for Mariners Mailbag Monday! Topics range from Ronald Acuna Jr. to new uniforms, from Chris Flexen trade destinations to who plays right field.
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means
NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Jim Crane’s decision that led to Astros parting ways with James Click
The Houston Astros are surprisingly in a state of turmoil to start the 2022 offseason. After winning the World Series, they parted ways with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers. A report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan shows that Astros owner Jim Crane’s influence over the organization was...
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest
The Boston Red Sox perennially boast one of the largest payrolls in Major League Baseball thanks to their massive market, consistent ownership and active fanbase. They were one of just six teams to exceed the luxury tax last season, yet they may have been outbid for a top starter already.
Comments / 0