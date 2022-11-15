Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.

