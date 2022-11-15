Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
TFT Set 8 PBE patch targets Hero Augments and traits in final update of week one testing
A large PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 8 will ship today, focusing on Hero Augments, champions, and traits while letting the meta settle over the weekend. A final TFT Set 8 PBE patch for the first week of testing will go live today around 2pm CT. The update hits seven of the new Monsters Attack! traits, with multiple adjustments for the A.D.M.I.N. trait. Over a dozen Hero Augments were also targeted, from carry to support, along with 15 individual champion balance changes. No other updates are scheduled to take place until Nov. 22, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
Valve teases potential new addition to CS:GO’s ‘active duty’ tournament map pool
A familiar site could be returning to the active duty map pool of CS:GO soon, if a tease from the official CS:GO Twitter account today is to be hypothetically taken seriously. The official CS:GO account, which rarely posts outside of game updates and Major coverage, posted to the game’s dedicated community: “Quick, someone reply with a good ‘Anubis’ pun.”
‘Bad math’ fixed, Mech and Anima Squad nerfed in latest TFT Set 8 PBE patch
Several major bugs and balance changes are dropping in today’s Teamfight Tactics Set Eight PBE patch, fixing “bad math” that will nerf Mech and Anima Squad, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Day two of PBE testing will rock the TFT Set Eight meta...
Anubis replaces one of Counter-Strike’s most iconic maps in huge CS:GO update
Just a week after Outsiders hoisted the IEM trophy at the Rio major, Valve has dropped a bombshell on CS:GO fans with a couple of huge changes to the game. Map switches in the active duty pool and even some gun modifications await CS:GO fans in the new update. Another...
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
4 items micropatched in League preseason’s first set of Season 13 changes
We now know exactly what to expect from League‘s first swift set of balance changes in Preseason 2023. Lead designer on the League Balance Team Rift and Preseason teams Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison followed up on Wednesday’s initial preview with more details on what the exact changes would be, as well as an ETA on the micropatch itself, in a tweet on Thursday.
How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
The best Overwatch 2 toys
The Overwatch franchise isn’t just comprised of great games: it’s also a lucrative merchandise powerhouse. During the life of the first game and its currently-running sequel, Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment and its partners have released hundreds of toys, pieces of apparel, collectibles, books, and other merch that fans have bought up in spades.
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
What are insured weapons in DMZ and how to unlock more insured slots?
DMZ takes after Escape from Tarkov and adds several new systems to the Call of Duty franchise. Players can scavenge a wide range of tools, from wrenches to gold bars and dog tags of fallen enemy players—though odds are they’ll need a good arsenal to get there. DMZ...
Where to catch Smoliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Smoliv drew a lot of attention when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks first emerged on the internet because it looks like a small olive, turns into a bigger-looking olive when it evolves into Dolliv at level 25, and resembles a full-blown olive tree when it evolves into Arboliva at level 35.
New Kiriko animation leaves us longing for an Overwatch anime
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, and three new heroes have brought brand-new elements to the game. Today, Blizzard released a new short animation featuring Kiriko, the game’s newest addition. In addition to new gameplay, each new hero has their own story, and they all...
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
The 7 best Apex Legends toys
No matter whether you’re young or old, everyone appreciates a good toy sometimes. Toys are generally in greater demand around the holidays than at other times of the year as eager kids and kids-at-heart open up gifts from friends and family. Just about every major video game franchise today has its own line of toys and collectibles for fans of every age.
LCO to play through PCS playoffs for League World Championship spots from 2023 season
The LCO will have its direct qualification to the League of Legends World Championship stripped from next year, sources tell Dot Esports, and will instead have to compete in the PCS playoffs for the right to represent Oceania on the global stage. The same is expected for the Mid-Season Invitational qualification too.
Evil Geniuses may have found its way into the SA Dota 2 scene after a staple org ceases operations
The North and South American Dota 2 regions are having the most hectic roster shuffle season of their history. From organizations uprooting their operations to sponsorship troubles, the 2023 DPC preseason kicked off with a bang. And there will also be missing faces like SG Esports. SG has been a...
