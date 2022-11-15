Tropico 6's newest DLC New Frontiers is packed with new content to enjoy. In the New Frontiers DLC, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. Take on 5 challenging missions with the new Mission Mars campaign as you work to launch Tropico into a glorious future and take the famous first step on the Moon. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC launches on PC on December 1 with its release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X being slated for December 15.

