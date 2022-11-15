Read full article on original website
Related
The Rocket League Octane vehicle is a bit of a tough sell in Fortnite
The Rocket League Octane is not all it’s cracked up to be. Fortnite has added the Rocket League Octane vehicle to the Fortnite stable of vehicles until the end of Chapter 3 on Dec. 3, 2022. The car had already been in Fortnite’s creative and fans were able to build their own islands to be used in the new challenges built around the crossover. It’s pretty exciting.
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
ComicBook
Halo Infinite Leaks Reveal New Info on Battle Royale Mode
A new Halo Infinite leak has shed light on the rumored battle royale mode for the game. Since the game's release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, 343 Industries has been working on a battle royale mode, or at least something akin to it. How do we know this? Well, because the game's files reveal as much. And with every update, more files are added that add to these files.
IGN
Tropico 6 - Official New Frontiers DLC Announcement Trailer
Tropico 6's newest DLC New Frontiers is packed with new content to enjoy. In the New Frontiers DLC, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. Take on 5 challenging missions with the new Mission Mars campaign as you work to launch Tropico into a glorious future and take the famous first step on the Moon. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC launches on PC on December 1 with its release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X being slated for December 15.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal reveals best Apex Legends controller settings in attempt to get it nerfed
Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed the “best” controller settings for the battle royale as he aims to get them nerfed. The debate between controller and keyboard and mouse has raged in gaming for a number of years, but it’s gotten increasingly fierce with the advent of cross-play.
dotesports.com
Marvel Snap control deck guide | The best control decks in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap has numerous possible strategies using the most varied combinations of 12 cards to build your deck. Not all of them focus on specific cards or game mechanics, as is the case with a control deck. Marvel Snap games have numerous variables that affect how players make their choices...
dotesports.com
Free CoD cosmetics arrive on Prime Gaming—but not for the games you want
Have you ever opened a birthday or holiday gift with high expectations, only to be let down? Well, any Call of Duty fans who are also Prime members on Twitch might be in for a similar experience. Less than a day after the launch of Warzone 2, the DMZ mode,...
dexerto.com
MW2 Shoot House map plagued by “atrocious” invisible wall bug
The Modern Warfare 2 community celebrated Shoot House’s reintroduction, but a game-breaking glitch, unfortunately, spoiled the proceedings. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launched alongside Warzone 2 on November 16. The massive update finally allowed players to track their stats, Shoot House, and rebalanced weapons. Season 1 didn’t launch without...
dotesports.com
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
dotesports.com
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
dotesports.com
Is Warzone 1 shutting down?
Call of Duty first launched Warzone in early 2020 before rocketing to success thanks to its free-to-play model. Over the two years since, it’s maintained a player base of dedicated fans who enjoy what the battle royale has to offer. But with the launch of Warzone 2.0, many fans of the original are curious about how much longer it has left.
dotesports.com
How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players with a knack for training Electric-type Pokémon will love the new Generation IX Pokémon, Tadbulb. The new Pokemon is a charming electric tadpole that packs a punch in battle. It doesn’t look very imposing. But, it evolves into Bellibolt, a much bigger...
dotesports.com
Are Paradox Pokémon Shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is home to a wide array of Pokémon, both old and new, that players can encounter as they venture on the story of their choosing. Among the new creatures exists a type of Pokémon not previously seen in any other...
dotesports.com
Best weapons to unlock and level up first in Warzone 2
Battle royale fans and Call of Duty stans are popping off on social media in celebration of the release of Warzone 2. And rightfully so, because the BR genre is ready for some new blood. New blood is something Warzone 2 has in droves. There are a lot of differences...
dotesports.com
What are the best audio settings for Warzone 2?
Being able to hear your enemy in an online game is critical, especially when it comes to battle royales when the map is crawling with opponents. Call of Duty’s battle royale is back in a big way with Warzone 2. The first game’s audio was notoriously spotty, so the audio settings are something you will likely want to tweak before dropping in on the new map, Al Mazrah.
