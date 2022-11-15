The secret to a flavorful and juicy turkey - and a celebratory cocktail

(BPT) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many Americans are already planning to host a delicious dinner for family and friends.

The turkey, of course, is the centerpiece of the traditional holiday dinner. In fact, an estimated 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving, according to the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Milo’s Tea Company spills the tea on the secret to a flavorful and juicy bird as well as a recipe for a celebratory cocktail you and your guests can toast with as you share your messages of gratefulness around the table.

Known for their iconic sweet tea, Milo’s Tea Company brews fresh, all-natural tea that tastes just like homemade. With simple, natural ingredients, Milo’s has been a trusted name in the beverage space for over 75 years.

For the star of the show, brine your bird in a mixture of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea, rosemary, garlic, lemon and onion. The sweetness from the tea combined with aromatics enhances the flavor and color of the turkey and sets the stage for succulent meat.

Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine

Ingredients:

1 gallon Milo’s Sweet Tea

3 large onions, quartered

8 garlic cloves, peeled

10 cups of ice

1 cup kosher salt

4 lemons, sliced

5 sprigs rosemary

Step 1

In a large stock pot, combine Milo's Famous Sweet Tea and kosher salt. Heat just to boiling, stirring frequently until salt is dissolved. Add onion, lemon, garlic and rosemary. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2

When the broth mixture has cooled, pour it into a clean 5-gallon bucket. Stir in the ice.

Step 3

Wash and dry your turkey. Making sure you have removed the innards, place the turkey, cavity side up, into the brine. Make sure that the cavity gets filled. Cover and place the bucket in the refrigerator overnight.

Step 4

Remove the turkey, carefully draining off the excess brine, and pat dry. Discard excess brine.

Step 5

Cook the turkey as desired, reserving the drippings for gravy.

Click here to watch a step-by-step video of the Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea Turkey Brine recipe.

Sweet Tea Sparkling Apple Cider

While one gallon of tea will go a long way to improve the taste and texture of your turkey, you can also add this famous tea to your menu as part of a sweet and oh-so pretty holiday cocktail. With the flavors of apple, cinnamon and anise mixed with Milo’s Sweet Tea and sparkling wine, you can mix this recipe up as you cook your beautifully brined turkey.

Ingredients

32 oz. apple juice

18 oz. Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

Mulling Spices (including cinnamon sticks and star anise)

2 small apples, diced

1 bottle of sparkling wine*

Instructions

Fill a large pitcher with the apple juice, sweet tea, cinnamon, star anise and diced apples. Stir and chill for 2 hours. Add sparkling wine. Pour into champagne flutes. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

*For sparkling mocktail version, try ginger ale!