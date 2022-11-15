The Bellefonte Area High School was closed to in-person learning November 1 and 2 after reports of gaseous odors led to the discovery of faulty gas lines within the building. The reports were made late in the school day October 31 and prompted the arrival of the Logan and Undine Fire Companies, respectively. Firemen found no signs of gas leaks or dangerous toxins, and later determined that the odors originated from clogged sewer lines beneath the high school, a problem district officials say has happened before. Still, officials decided to shut off the school’s gas supply and conduct a building-wide inspection of utility lines with assistance from gas supplier Columbia Gas.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO