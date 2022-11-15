ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc23.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury

A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
SUNBURY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Restrictions on I-99 in Patton Township are in place after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Friday afternoon. The rollover is southbound near the Grays Woods exit. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area. Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this story as we […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Safety

Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
bahsredandwhite.com

Faulty gas lines force high school closure

The Bellefonte Area High School was closed to in-person learning November 1 and 2 after reports of gaseous odors led to the discovery of faulty gas lines within the building. The reports were made late in the school day October 31 and prompted the arrival of the Logan and Undine Fire Companies, respectively. Firemen found no signs of gas leaks or dangerous toxins, and later determined that the odors originated from clogged sewer lines beneath the high school, a problem district officials say has happened before. Still, officials decided to shut off the school’s gas supply and conduct a building-wide inspection of utility lines with assistance from gas supplier Columbia Gas.
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend

The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Missing teen alert for Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy