fintechnexus.com
LatAm crypto firms rush to calm clients amid FTX meltdown
Less than two weeks ago, Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX was regarded as one of the most respected companies in the industry. It has now filed for bankruptcy, and as liquidators scramble to classify assets, its collapse has delivered a knock-on effect across the entire ecosystem. FTX’s crumble last week severely...
fintechnexus.com
Brazil’s Nubank reaches break-even, reports 70 million customers
In its third quarter as a publicly traded company, Nubank, Latin America’s largest digital bank, has finally reached breakeven, sending bolstering signs that ripple across the regional fintech ecosystem. Facing pressure from investors, fintech companies in Latin America have been increasingly focused on showing a path to profitability. At...
fintechmagazine.com
43 start-up challenger banks have launched in 2022
43 new challenger banks have launched in 2023, a 17.11% increase on 2021, according to new data released by Finbold. A total of 43 new challenger banks have entered the global marketplace in 2022. This is in spite of the world wide economic downturn triggered by the pandemic and international conflict, revelals a new report by Finbold.
ffnews.com
Fintech Zimpler Announces Expansion to Latin America and Opens an Office in São Paulo
Zimpler, a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced today that it will expand its operations to Latin America. The company has established its LatAm headquarters in São Paulo, catering to the growing local and regional markets. Zimpler plans to introduce their instant payments solution in the country later this year and are already planning their next market expansion.
fintechnexus.com
Mind the gap: How lenders can open the doors for the credit invisible
The following is a guest post by Nidhi Verma, Vice President of International Research and Consulting for TransUnion. Being “credit visible” presents life-changing benefits for consumers across all life stages. For millions, credit inclusion allows for economic advancement and upward mobility. So why are there still people who...
zycrypto.com
Metaverse Market Size to Grow by $107.06 Billion by 2027, Asia Pacific Region to Lead – Report
The global metaverse market share is set to increase by $107.06 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to a report by leading global research firm Technavio Research. The report, which draws its analysis from five regions including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa further projects the market’s Year-Over-Year growth rate to hit 20.59% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific, which is the fastest-growing region in the metaverse sector is expected to continue leading by 32% share in the global metaverse market in the next five years.
itsecuritywire.com
Bishop Fox Adds USD 46 Million to Series B Funding Round
Bishop Fox, a pioneer in continuous attack surface management, has continued to draw investors’ attention by securing an additional USD 46 million in growth funding, led by WestCap. In order to develop and market an attack surface management platform that automates the discovery and mitigation of security flaws, the...
thefastmode.com
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
For these business and philanthropic leaders, collaboration to bring meaningful change takes many forms
The pandemic brought about many challenges, but also opportunities for collaborative problem-solving.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
fintechnexus.com
Binance offers $500 million lending facility
Binance has announced a new $500 million lending facility to support struggling public and private bitcoin miners. The development comes at a very tense time within the crypto ecosystem due to the fallout from FTX, the decline in altcoin currencies, and mining being more challenging than ever. Binance also recognized...
Real-Time Realities Set to Shape Cash Management for Next Three Years
It’s easy to get carried away by dazzling innovations and futuristic concepts in finance, but what companies usually crave more is a dose of reality to make planning pay off sooner, not later. Speaking with PYMNTS for our “Executive Insights Series – The Next Three Years,” Doug Houser, managing...
Blizzard to pull popular games from China after license spat
US gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment will suspend most of its services in China from January, the company said Thursday, after it failed to reach a licensing deal with local firm NetEase. But the firm said it had failed to reach an agreement with Chinese publisher NetEase over an extension to their 14-year partnership.
Secured Credit Cards Help FinTechs and Consumers Weather Macro Storms
For neobanks, the debit card is no longer going to be enough — not to brave the storm clouds gathering at this moment, and which will last a few years. Bond Financial Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Roy Ng told Karen Webster the reckoning will be tough — winnowing down the ranks of the hundreds of FinTechs and neobanks that span the globe. The business models that underpin so many of them, dependent on interchange fees, are being threatened by regulatory challenges.
fintechnexus.com
What is Binance going to do next?
On Monday, Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of Binance took to Twitter to talk about the failed FTX bailout and what the crypto industry can expect next. Zhao said that crypto could expect a push toward auditing and cleansing the pallet as leveraged exchanges wipe out, with stablecoins leading the way. He said that proof of reserves has been coming for a long time, and the tech is already there.
assetservicingtimes.com
Ireland and Luxembourg leading European AIF growth, Ocorion says
Ireland and Luxembourg leading European AIF growth, Ocorion says. According to recent Ocorian research, growing expertise in alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) is resulting in the continuous growth of the alternative investment funds (AIF) market in Europe. This follows recent reports highlighting strong performances in Ireland and Luxembourg. PwC forecasted...
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
fintechnexus.com
Dominican Republic leads the way among Caribbean fintechs
The largest economy in the region, the Dominican Republic, juts out as a fertile ground for financial technology innovations in Central America and the Caribbean, with growth in the number of startups accelerating sharply since 2017. According to a study by the Inter-American Development Bank, the island seeks to consolidate...
As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question
"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
