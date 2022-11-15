ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

Teen gets suspended sentence for crash that killed East Ridge student

By Adam Uren
 1 day ago
Adam Uren

An 18-year-old man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed an East Ridge High student and injured three others will avoid prison.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Kyle Scott Hollister was sentenced to 69 months in adult prison, but his sentence is suspended provided he complies with his probation, which will last until he is 21.

Hollister, who was 17 at the time, was behind the wheel of a car that was speeding through a residential area of Woodbury at between 73-80 mph on Mar. 13, 2021.

He crashed into a tree, splitting the car in two, on Settlers Ridge Parkway near Sundance Lane. Garrett Bumgarner, 18, was ejected from the vehicle, and died from his injuries.

Hollister and three other teenage passengers suffered serious injuries in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Hollister deliberately drove over a dip in the road at high speed, sending the Honda Accord airborne and into a tree.

As part of his sentence, Hollister will also have to complete 100 hours of community service a year until he's 21. Of those, 35 hours will involve raising awareness of reckless driving at the request of the Bumgarner's family, in honor of the number "35" Bumgarner wore for his hockey team.

He will also spend 10 days on a county work crew, pay restitution, and undergo a Community Circles restorative justice program.

“The defendant’s driving conduct was inexcusable,” said Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson, adding: "We continue to think of the Bumgarner family who lost a son, brother, and friend to many, as well as the other victims and their families whose lives are forever changed."

