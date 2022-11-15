Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC
CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
WLTX.com
Senior Night for the Gamecocks is Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty players are expected to take part in Senior Day ceremonies prior to Saturday night's kickoff with Tennessee. Among that group is Zacch Pickens who came to USC after a stellar career on the defensive line at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. Pickens was also used as a running back for that program which lost to Dutch Fork in the 2018 5A state championship.
WLTX.com
Beamer sets the record straight about comments from two Saturday nights ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer's weekly news conferences usually are the final question on the previous game with an emphasis on the next challenge on the docket. But in Tuesday's news conference to preview the Tennessee game, Beamer went back to two games ago when the Gamecocks won in Nashville.
WLTX.com
With USC signing done, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior high school season
CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina. A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
WLTX.com
SC Lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
WLTX.com
Early voting is underway in Sumter and Saluda for runoff elections
Sumter City Council Ward 1, Sumter school districts 1, 2, 4, 8. In Saluda it's a mayoral runoff.
WLTX.com
New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
WLTX.com
Employee fired after a classroom fight with student
The incident happened at Lower Richland High School. A campus monitor was asked to get a student to leave class.
WLTX.com
Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance being planned for Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Right now, town leaders are working to make sure Chapin's comprehesive development rules match up with the area's progress. The planning commission is working to draft a "Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance", or UDO. Officials are in the early stages, drafting beginning chapters right now. Basically...
WLTX.com
Middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
Eighth graders at Bates Middle School in Sumter were assigned projects on the Revolutionary War. A picture of one of the projects has caused a stir on social media.
