Knoxville, TN

WLTX.com

Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
CAYCE, SC
WLTX.com

Senior Night for the Gamecocks is Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty players are expected to take part in Senior Day ceremonies prior to Saturday night's kickoff with Tennessee. Among that group is Zacch Pickens who came to USC after a stellar career on the defensive line at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. Pickens was also used as a running back for that program which lost to Dutch Fork in the 2018 5A state championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

With USC signing done, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior high school season

CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina. A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
CAYCE, SC
WLTX.com

SC Lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance being planned for Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. — Right now, town leaders are working to make sure Chapin's comprehesive development rules match up with the area's progress. The planning commission is working to draft a "Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance", or UDO. Officials are in the early stages, drafting beginning chapters right now. Basically...
CHAPIN, SC

