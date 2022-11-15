ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Sunday Forecast: Cold and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a frigid day with temperatures almost 20 degrees below average for mid-November. The wind chill will make it feel like the 30s all day long. Sunday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the low 40s. Monday: Sunny. Lows near 20, highs near 50. Tuesday:...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Cold Sunday, milder next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a frigid day with temperatures almost 20 degrees below average for mid-November. Milder starting on Monday. Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s. Sunday: Sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Monday: Sunny. Lows in the...
RICHMOND, VA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix

Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

VDOT announces changes to winter plan after I-95 snowstorm

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is bolstering it’s plan of action after a nightmare on I95 that left hundreds stranded for hours during a winter storm. “We have worked on our internal communications as well as our interagency communications,” Tanveer Chowdhury, with VDOT’s Richmond District said. This...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Overturned tractor trailer leads to lane closures on I-81

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A overturned tractor trailer has blocked all north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 221 near Staunton. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 Virginia Department of Transportation was notified of a trailer hauling liquid cargo overturning at the overpass bridge for exit 221.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC12

Heavy police presence closes Laurel Oak Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy police presence has caused a road closure in Chesterfield County Friday morning. The 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road will be closed until further notice, according to Chesterfield Fire. NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.
NBC12

Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Red Imported Fire Ants found in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The US Department of Agriculture has confirmed Red Imported Fire Ants (RIFA) were found on a northwest Prince George farm. The county says numerous RIFA mounds have been found across Prince George County. RIFA colonies have been found near Carson, Templeton, Prince George and Richard Bland College.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
RICHMOND, VA

