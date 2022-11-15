Read full article on original website
NBC12
Sunday Forecast: Cold and breezy
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a frigid day with temperatures almost 20 degrees below average for mid-November. The wind chill will make it feel like the 30s all day long. Sunday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the low 40s. Monday: Sunny. Lows near 20, highs near 50. Tuesday:...
NBC12
Forecast: Cold Sunday, milder next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a frigid day with temperatures almost 20 degrees below average for mid-November. Milder starting on Monday. Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s. Sunday: Sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Monday: Sunny. Lows in the...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix
Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
Heavy fire causes significant damage to home in Petersburg
A fire caused significant damage to a home in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to emergency crews.
NBC12
VDOT announces changes to winter plan after I-95 snowstorm
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is bolstering it’s plan of action after a nightmare on I95 that left hundreds stranded for hours during a winter storm. “We have worked on our internal communications as well as our interagency communications,” Tanveer Chowdhury, with VDOT’s Richmond District said. This...
NBC12
Overturned tractor trailer leads to lane closures on I-81
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A overturned tractor trailer has blocked all north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 221 near Staunton. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 Virginia Department of Transportation was notified of a trailer hauling liquid cargo overturning at the overpass bridge for exit 221.
NBC12
Heavy police presence closes Laurel Oak Road
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy police presence has caused a road closure in Chesterfield County Friday morning. The 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road will be closed until further notice, according to Chesterfield Fire. NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.
NBC12
Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
NBC12
Red Imported Fire Ants found in Prince George County
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The US Department of Agriculture has confirmed Red Imported Fire Ants (RIFA) were found on a northwest Prince George farm. The county says numerous RIFA mounds have been found across Prince George County. RIFA colonies have been found near Carson, Templeton, Prince George and Richard Bland College.
Richmond residents say tragic dog attack could have been prevented
It's been over a week since a dog attack took the life of an 88-year-old Richmond woman and neighbors are concerned it could happen again.
Deer blamed for I-95 'fender bender' chain-reaction crash
A deer caused a chain-reaction "fender bender" crash involving four cars on Interstate 95 in Henrico County Friday night, according to state police.
Man fighting for life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.
Crash on I-85 North causes 3-mile backup in Dinwiddie County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.
Body found in truck in Henrico identified as missing Richmond man
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 and found 54-year-old Michael Cooper, Sr. of Richmond dead in a 1986 Chevrolet Truck.
NBC12
VCU Doctors say a trip to the ER isn’t always necessary for RSV, flu
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RSV cases are on the rise but is a trip to the ER always necessary for your child? Local doctors are saying “no” and explaining what parents can do at home to help their children recover from the respiratory illness. Doctors at Children’s Hospital of...
NBC12
Charles City County residents left in dark after thieves cut internet lines for copper wire
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Charles City county is pretty rural, but LeeAnn Evans says when she had trouble making a phone call back in mid-October, she knew something was wrong. “The first thing I do every morning is text my boyfriend good morning, but my phone wouldn’t work,”...
Slain Chesterfield mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
NBC12
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
Three people injured in crash on Nine Mile Road in Henrico
According to the Henrico County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Dabbs House Road on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. Three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
