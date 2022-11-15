ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was renting the house she crashed into

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Tito Ortiz says ‘I do’ and adieu to California home, selling it for $4 million

Former Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller bid farewell to their Huntington Beach home with one last celebration, their wedding. Images posted to Miller’s Instagram page show the couple tied the knot on November 11, less than a week before the Huntington Harbour home sold for $4 million, an 11% markdown from the last asking price.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
FULLERTON, CA
crankyflier.com

Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home

Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy