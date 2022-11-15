Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was renting the house she crashed into

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Tito Ortiz says ‘I do’ and adieu to California home, selling it for $4 million
Former Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller bid farewell to their Huntington Beach home with one last celebration, their wedding. Images posted to Miller’s Instagram page show the couple tied the knot on November 11, less than a week before the Huntington Harbour home sold for $4 million, an 11% markdown from the last asking price.
37-Year-Old Richard Mendoza Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405, just south of Seal Beach Boulevard.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
‘A cruel and senseless crime’: Orange County man killed after Tinder date in Colombia
An Orange County family is in mourning and hoping the public can help them bring back the body of their brother, who was killed in an apparent robbery in Colombia on Thursday.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Chapman purchases $160 million apartment building, date of student occupancy unknown
Chapman University announced the $160 million acquisition of a new apartment building yesterday to address the lack of housing for upperclassmen students. The Anavia Apartments, which will be known as Chapman Court, is located in Anaheim, two blocks away from the Chapman Grand Apartments at 2045 S. State College Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Former Orange County auditor arrested for alleging stealing $2.5 million from employer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former executive at an Orange County commercial real estate agency was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging a decade-long scheme in which he stole $2.5 million by submitting fictitious invoices for companies controlled by his family and friends whose services were never performed.
2urbangirls.com
Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
crankyflier.com
Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle
John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home
Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
Results: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter defeats Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District election
The 47th District is located along the California coastline in Orange County.
Man Convicted of Strangulation Murder in OC 13 Years Ago
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of beating and strangling a woman to death before he and his brother allegedly dumped the victim's body in Irvine and set it afire 13 years ago.
Orange County Home Sales, Prices Drop in October
Sales of existing homes and median prices in Orange County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday.
Coyote Attacks Little Girl Near Huntington Beach Pier
A two-year-old child has been hospitalized with non life-threatening bites to her head and face after being attacked by a wild coyote near Huntington Beach Pier. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bree Anne Lee Thacker filed a claim alleging negligence by the city of Huntington Beach leading ...
csusb.edu
CSUSB announces inaugural President’s Medal, awarded to Richard ‘Cheech’ Marin
California State University, San Bernardino has announced the creation of the highest recognition by the university to be bestowed by the campus on a non-attendee or non-graduate, the President’s Medal. The first-ever recipient will be Richard “Cheech” Marin. The award will be presented at the President’s Dinner...
thepanthernewspaper.org
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
Comments / 0