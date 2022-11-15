ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

panoramanow.com

Crown Point Announces Holiday Events

Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
CROWN POINT, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
GARY, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins

Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains

The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City

CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
CALUMET CITY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’

Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
EVANSTON, IL
panoramanow.com

Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana

Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
VALPARAISO, IN
The 74

New Study: $40 Stipend Draws Substitute Teachers into Hard-to-Staff Schools

Even before the pandemic and the culture wars swept through public education, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers covered more than 30 million teacher absences a year — a larger share of the labor market than taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers combined. But they weren’t enough. An estimated one out of every five requests for substitutes typically […]
CHICAGO, IL
valpotorch.com

College of business remembers, celebrates life of late faculty member

Valparaiso University is mourning the recent passing of Ana Marcella “Marcie” Sariol. Serving as an Assistant Professor of Management, Sariol had been part of the Valpo family since 2019. In her three years, she made a major impact on campus, faculty and staff, the College of Business and students.
VALPARAISO, IN

