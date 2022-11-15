Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Announces Holiday Events
Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins
Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for complex obstetric, perinatal care
The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. “I...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains
The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
fox32chicago.com
Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City
CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’
Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
New Study: $40 Stipend Draws Substitute Teachers into Hard-to-Staff Schools
Even before the pandemic and the culture wars swept through public education, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers covered more than 30 million teacher absences a year — a larger share of the labor market than taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers combined. But they weren’t enough. An estimated one out of every five requests for substitutes typically […]
rejournals.com
Merchants Capital closes $15.5 million HUD loan for 206-unit multifamily development in Northwest Indiana
Merchants Capital has secured a $15.5 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan for Lakeshore Manor in East Chicago, Indiana. Located on the corner of 136th and Main Street on the northwest side of the city, the new development will bring 206 units of income- and age-restricted housing to the area.
valpotorch.com
College of business remembers, celebrates life of late faculty member
Valparaiso University is mourning the recent passing of Ana Marcella “Marcie” Sariol. Serving as an Assistant Professor of Management, Sariol had been part of the Valpo family since 2019. In her three years, she made a major impact on campus, faculty and staff, the College of Business and students.
cwbchicago.com
Retired teacher who went to prison for starting a fire outside a Chicago bar in 2015 is charged with starting another fire outside the same bar
A retired Chicago teacher who went to prison for starting a fire outside a Northwest Side tavern in 2015 was charged Wednesday with intentionally setting another fire outside the same bar. Both fires were started near a wooden deck by the rear entrance to Sidekicks, 4424 West Montrose. Surveillance video...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
Comments / 0