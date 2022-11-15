Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why South Asians are at increased risk for diabetes: A complex interplay of genetics, diet and history
In 2021, there were 537 million adults living with diabetes, of which approximately 90 per cent had Type 2 diabetes. When someone has Type 2 diabetes, specialized cells within the pancreas known as “beta cells” produce insufficient amounts of insulin. Insulin is a hormone that travels through the bloodstream and tells other cells to take excess sugar out of the blood and use this sugar as energy, making sure the body keeps doing everything it needs to. Individuals with Type 2 diabetes are “insulin resistant,” meaning cells do not adequately recognize insulin. These individuals require more insulin than normal to regulate...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?
Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
What to Know About Bariatric Surgery for Type 2 Diabetes
Research indicates that surgery can put diabetes into remission, and it’s safe and cost-effective
BBC
Type 1 diabetes trial to identify at-risk children
Researchers are recruiting 20,000 children for a trial to try to identify those at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications. The trial, led by the University of Birmingham, could mean access to new treatments for children at...
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
Medical News Today
Diabetes mellitus vs. diabetes insipidus: What to know
While diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus have similar names and may present with similar symptoms, the conditions are unrelated. The former relates to blood sugar regulation, while the latter refers to urine concentration. Diabetes mellitus is a group of conditions that impair the body’s ability to process blood sugar, or...
KTBS
AHA News: Fatty Liver Disease May Increase Heart Failure Risk
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease,...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
High-Fat, Low Carbohydrate Diet Improves Fatty Liver Disease
Compared with a high-carbohydrate/low-fat diet, a low-carbohydrate/high-fat diet greatly improved non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to findings presented at the EASL International Liver Congress. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form,...
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
Understanding Alcoholic Liver Disease and Fatty Liver Disease
I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I also lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD). I have been focusing my educational writing efforts on helping people better understand alcoholic liver disease, as it’s a very sneaky condition with horrible outcomes that often happen too late. One concern that readers have been raising with me lately is understanding the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
FDA Approves First Lab-Grown Meat Product
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans could soon be eating chicken that’s grown in a lab from cultured animal cells, rather than raised at a farm or facility. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that the environment-friendly chicken made by California-based Upside Foods is safe to eat, although it is not yet fully approved for sale. “Our goal is to support innovation in food technologies while...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
myscience.org
Fatty liver disease endangers brain health
People with liver disease caused by eating too much sugar and fat could be at increased risk of developing serious neurological conditions like depression or dementia. In a study examining the link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and brain dysfunction, scientists at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, affiliated to King’s College London and the University of Lausanne, found an accumulation of fat in the liver causes a decrease in oxygen to the brain and inflammation to brain tissue - both of which have been proven to lead to the onset of severe brain diseases.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Comments / 0