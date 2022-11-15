Read full article on original website
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
Yankees Select Randy Vasquez
The Yankees announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander Randy Vásquez onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Vásquez signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic during the 2018-19 international signing period. A curveball specialist, he recently ranked as the #9 prospect in the New York farm system at Baseball America. The outlet credits him with a low-mid 90s fastball and suggests he could develop into a back-of-the-rotation starter if he makes some strides with his control.
Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe
The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
All-Star catcher declines qualifying offer from Cubs
Catcher Willson Contreras will reject the Cubs’ qualifying offer and instead test the open market this winter, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers tweets. The Cubs, who surprisingly did not trade Contreras at the deadline — a deal sending him to Houston was reportedly nixed by Astros ownership — made the easy call to instead make the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer to their longtime catcher. Contreras always appeared overwhelmingly likely to decline the offer. He’ll now seek a multi-year deal in free agency.
Astros prioritizing Anthony Rizzo in first base search
The defending World Series champions head into the offseason without many holes on the roster, but first base is a notable exception. The Astros got just a .235/.285/.371 showing from the bat-first position this past season, and they’ve seen both Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini hit the open market.
Rockies acquire infielder Nolan Jones from Guardians
The Guardians have traded infielder Nolan Jones to the Rockies for infield prospect Juan Brito, according to an announcement from Cleveland. It’s an out-of-the-blue swap of talented young players. Jones, a former second-round pick, appeared among Baseball America’s list of the game’s top 100 prospects each season from 2019-21....
Rangers Select Six Players
The Rangers have selected the contracts of six players who’d otherwise have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas, outfielder Dustin Harris and pitchers Cole Winn, Owen White and Zak Kent have all gotten added to the 40-man roster, which is now at capacity.
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
A’s Claim Brent Rooker
The Athletics announced Thursday that they’ve claimed outfielder/first baseman Brent Rooker off waivers from the Royals. Kansas City designated Rooker for assignment earlier in the week. Rooker, 28, was the No. 35 overall draft pick by the division-rival Twins back in 2017. The hope was that the former Mississippi...
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
Mets to hire Jeff Albert as new director of hitting
The Mets are set to name former Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert as their new director of hitting, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. He’ll presumably work in close tandem with hitting coach Eric Chavez and assistant hitting coach Jeremy Barnes. The team hasn’t made a formal announcement and given an exact description of the newly created position, but the team’s recent hire of Eric Jagers to serve as director of pitching likely sheds some light on Albert’s role. Jagers is expected to oversee the Mets’ minor league pitchers while also working closely with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
MLB awards 2024 All-Star Game to Texas Rangers
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star festivities. The 94th “Midsummer Classic” will be held July 16 that year. This will be the second time the Rangers have played host to the game, though it will be the first at...
White Sox Select Bryan Ramos And Jose Rodriguez
The White Sox announced they have added a couple of players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielders Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez.
Reds Select Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte And Four Others, DFA Six Players
The Reds have selected the contracts of top prospects Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte, as well as Brandon Williamson, Levi Stoudt, Lyon Richardson and Ricky Karcher. As a result, they’ve DFA’d Aristides Aquino, Jeff Hoffman, Art Warren, Derek Law, Jared Solomon and Kyle Dowdy. De La...
Marlins hire Jeff Conine as special assistant
The Marlins are bringing Jeff Conine back to the organization, according to Barry Jackson and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Conine will work as a special assistant to owner Bruce Sherman. Conine, 56, had a 17-year MLB career as a player, with most of that time spent as a...
Rockies Select Five Players To Roster
The Rockies announced they have selected five players to their roster in advance of today’s Rule 5 deadline. They are right-handers Riley Pint and Blair Calvo, infielders Warming Bernabel and Julio Carreras, as well as outfielder Brenton Doyle. Pint has pitched his way onto the 40-man roster for the...
Phillies star Bryce Harper to undergo elbow surgery next week
Phillies star Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery to repair his damaged ulnar collateral ligament next Wednesday, president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski announced Wednesday (Twitter link via Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer). Imaging hasn’t conclusively determined whether Harper will require a full Tommy John surgery (i.e. ligament replacement) or whether an internal brace procedure could suffice, so the team won’t have a timeline until the surgery is performed.
Julio Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year award
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez has won the Rookie of the Year award in the American League for 2022, according to an announcement from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished second in the voting, while Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan checked in third. This year’s...
Pirates select contracts of several high prospects amid flurry of roster moves
In advance of the Rule 5 draft deadline, the Pirates have announced they’ve selected the contracts of Endy Rodriguez, Mike Burrows, Colin Selby and Jared Triolo to their 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, Tyler Heineman, Jeremy Beasley, Manny Banuelos and Junior Fernandez have all been designated for assignment. Their 40-man roster remains full.
