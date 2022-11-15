Read full article on original website
Former MVP Jose Abreu targeting 2 contenders in MLB free agency
Despite his relatively advanced age of 35 years old, Jose Abreu is among the most-attractive second-tier options in MLB free
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
Packers Have Made Roster Decision On Randall Cobb
The Green Bay Packers' receiving corps could receive a boost fairly soon. On Tuesday, the team officially designated Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve. Cobb was placed on injured reserve in October due to a left ankle injury. By designating Cobb to return from injured reserve, the Packers have...
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Matt LaFleur insinuates the Packers cut player for not working hard enough
If you're a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the team-cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers was probably a sigh of relief. The former third-round pick had one less career fumble (seven) than receptions (eight) after all. If cutting Rodgers was a relief, the team releasing running back Kylin Hill,...
Milwaukee Bucks' rookie MarJon Beauchamp receives valuable lesson from Giannis Antetokounmpo
MarJon finally got some noticable playing time and showed what he can do, but there is a long road ahead says Giannis.
Zaidi explains why Giants let Longo hit free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe
The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
Phillies Select Johan Rojas
The Philliles announced that they have selected outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. Today is the deadline for teams to add players to their rosters in order to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, was an international free agent signing of the club...
Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday
The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players. A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old...
Rays have interest in trading for A's catcher Sean Murphy
The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
Rockies acquire infielder Nolan Jones from Guardians
The Guardians have traded infielder Nolan Jones to the Rockies for infield prospect Juan Brito, according to an announcement from Cleveland. It’s an out-of-the-blue swap of talented young players. Jones, a former second-round pick, appeared among Baseball America’s list of the game’s top 100 prospects each season from 2019-21....
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Three Young Phillies’ Arms to Keep an Eye on for 2023 Season
If the Phillies are going to improve the team and upgrade the roster, they might have to look at a few internal candidates. "Our minor league system is very underrated. We're a lot better than people give us credit for. We've got got good young pitchers coming, starters and relievers," Phillies manager Rob Thomson stated.
Milwaukee Brewers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster. Among the players added are minor league prospects Brice Turang, Abner Uribe, Cam Robinson and Jon Singleton. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
Yankees Select Randy Vasquez
The Yankees announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander Randy Vásquez onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Vásquez signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic during the 2018-19 international signing period. A curveball specialist, he recently ranked as the #9 prospect in the New York farm system at Baseball America. The outlet credits him with a low-mid 90s fastball and suggests he could develop into a back-of-the-rotation starter if he makes some strides with his control.
