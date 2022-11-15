Read full article on original website
Earl Hebner: I Deserve A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Veteran wrestling referee Earl Hebner believes he is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Hebner was part of some of WWE’s most iconic matches, including the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. While Hebner is in Impact’s Hall of Fame, he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE...
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
Women Of Wrestling Had Interest In Signing Ruby Soho Before AEW
Fightful Select reports that prior to signing with Tony Khan’s AEW, Ruby Soho garnered interest from another promotion. Following her release from WWE in June of 2021, Soho caught the attention of W.O.W. – Women of Wrestling. According to the report, WOW sent out feelers to Soho after...
Toni Storm Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets About Her Time In WWE
During a recent interview with The Ringer, AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm commented on which wrestlers she looked up to growing up, her time in WWE NXT UK, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which wrestlers she looked up to growing...
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ Injury Status
Kevin Owens was slated to make his WWE television return soon, but he suffered a sprained MCL in a singles match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner is the planned main event for Survivor Series inside the WarGames cage.
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
AEW Still Selling CM Punk Amid Buy Out Reports
CM Punk’s days with AEW may be ending soon, but not before fans pick up some sweet licensed merchandise about the two-time former World Champion. Punk has been missing from AEW TV since All Out due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight. It...
Ronda Rousey Hopes SmackDown Title Run Is Her Most Active, Wants To Change WWE Culture
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently took to her Ronda on the Road YouTube series to talk about several topics. Rousey discussed her title run at the moment, wanting to change the WWE culture, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On her...
WWE NXT Ratings For 11/15/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 664,000. The show did a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #26 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
Tony Khan Explains How ROH Allows Him To Set Up Dream Matches That Wouldn’t Happen In AEW
During Thursday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 media call, AEW President Tony Khan discussed FTR and how Ring of Honor allowed him to book the team in a dream match against The Briscoes on pay-per-view. He said,. “I got asked earlier in the call about FTR; well, FTR have wrestled...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/18/22)
WWE invades the XL Center in Hartford, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler. – SmackDown World Cup first-round match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch. – SmackDown World Cup...
Baron Corbin Justifies Knocking Talent Who Came From The Independent Scene
Baron Corbin is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to his newfound partnership with John Bradshaw Layfield, but the former United States Champion has detracted many due to his opinions on talent who made their way through the independent scene. While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Corbin explained why he looks...
AR Fox Offered AEW Contract After Wednesday’s Dynamite
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AR Fox took the fall in the Trios Championship match to Death Triangle as he teamed alongside Dante & Darius Martin of Top Flight. Following the bout, the three babyfaces were interviewed for AEW’s social media and Fox spoke about what the chance to compete on Dynamite meant to him.
The Young Bucks Abandon ‘Wayward Sons’ Trademark, Various News & Notes
Andrew Everett will be facing off against Yuya Uemura on this week’s episode of Before the Impact. On November 14, the Young Bucks abandoned the ‘Wayward Sons’ trademark they previously applied for. As of this writing, it’s unknown what they would have used it for. You...
Chris Jericho Revealed On This Week’s ‘The Masked Singer’
AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was revealed as “The Bride” on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Video of the reveal can be seen below, via The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account. Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as “The Bride” ono...
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
Tony Khan Talks The Elite’s Return, Rivalry With Death Triangle
During Thursday’s media call ahead of Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about The Elite making their return to TV. The Elite will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship at Saturday’s event. Khan was initially asked about The Elite’s suspension following their involvement in the...
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a couple of names are set to make their NXT debuts soon. AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, who came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team,...
