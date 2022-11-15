Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
ringsidenews.com
Aliyah Is Shining In Cheeky Gym Shorts Photo Drop
Aliyah was finally called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft last year. Unfortunately, her time on the main roster has largely been marred by injuries so far. While she remains absent from WWE television, the young WWE Superstar ensures fans will remember her thanks to a series of thirst traps.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Suffers Bloody Accident After Returning Home For The First Time In Over 20 Days
Alexa Bliss is known for being the first woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s. It seems she just can’t seem to get a break this week. After losing her Uber account, there’s another incident that made her week worse. It all started when the...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Offer To Another Released Superstar
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a common thing and fans never knew when one of their favorite Superstars was going to get cut from the main roster or NXT. Bronson Reed happened to be one of the names that got released from the company and he has since gone on to work as JONAH in companies like NJPW and Impact Wrestling. However, it seems that WWE officials want to bring JONAH back into the fold as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has made him an offer.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Wasn’t The Only Person Injured During Match At WWE Crown Jewel
A new report has revealed that Logan Paul wasn’t the only person injured during his match at WWE Crown Jewel. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the main event, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jake...
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
lastwordonsports.com
25 Years Later: Rick Rude Appears on WWF Raw and WCW Nitro on the Same Night
Often considered to be one of the best wrestlers to never capture the WWE world title, the late Rick Rude boasts a legendary career all his own. His accomplishments include, but aren’t limited to, the WWF Intercontinental Championship, NWA American Heavyweight Championship, and 3 WCW International World Heavyweight Championship reigns. This bouncer turned professional wrestler is remembered for his undeniable charisma, his “Ravishing” persona making him one of the most effective villains of his time. Historically, Rick Rude is also known for a significant moment in wrestling, when he appeared on WWF Raw is War and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night: November 17, 1997.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Think He’d Make It 15 Minutes In The WWE” – Jim Cornette On Former TNT Champion
When Cody Rhodes arrived back in WWE at WrestleMania 38 it marked the first time an AEW star had jumped across professional wrestling’s great divide. While there will undoubtedly be others who follow suit in the future, Jim Cornette believes that one particular former TNT Champion should not be one of them.
Popculture
Wrestler D'Lo Jordan Dead at 30
Professional wrestler D'Lo Jordan died on Nov. 3, according to SlamWrestling.net. He was 30 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Jordan (real name Jason Pearce) was a big part of the WWN company that runs promotions such as Full Impact Pro, EVOLVE and SHINE. "It is...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Replaced In Match On Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. She was originally slated to face Toni Storm. Khan noted that she was not feeling well, but it was nothing too serious. Anna Jay will take her place, and if she beats the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in this non-title bout, she will get a future title bout.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 11/15/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 664,000. The show did a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #26 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
