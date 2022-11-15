ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Inmate from Los Angeles county killed in prison in Imperial county

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
An inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County who was incarcerated there from Los Angeles County died following an alleged attack by two fellow inmates, and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

William Quintero was attacked Monday by Jose Perez and Juan Serrano in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“Staff contained the incident within minutes,” the CDCR said in a statement. “Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered. No staff members were injured. Quintero suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to an outside hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 7:33 p.m. The Riverside County coroner will determine Quintero’s official cause of death.”

Perez and Serrano were moved to segregated housing, and an investigation was underway.

Quintero, 47, was admitted from Los Angeles County on July 8, 1999, to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Perez, 46, was admitted to the prison from Los Angeles County on Oct. 23, 2008, to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping. While awaiting transport to state prison he was convicted of possessing a controlled substance while in jail. Perez served a previous term in 2005 for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Serrano, 34, was most recently admitted from Santa Barbara County on May 19, 2022, to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to participate in criminal street gang acts.

The prison was opened in 1993 and houses about 3,000 male inmates. It is located near the town of Imperial.

