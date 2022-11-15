Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Defend AEW Women’s Title Or Be Stripped
Because AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been unable to compete due to a back injury, Toni Storm has been named the interim AEW World Women’s Champion. Rosa was forced to withdraw from their title match due to the injury, and Storm won the interim title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out. Since then, Storm has spoken out about Rosa’s injuries and served as the interim champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Replaced In Match On Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. She was originally slated to face Toni Storm. Khan noted that she was not feeling well, but it was nothing too serious. Anna Jay will take her place, and if she beats the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in this non-title bout, she will get a future title bout.
worldboxingnews.net
Almost 40 years on, never forget the tragedy of Billy Collins Jr
As the 40th anniversary of Billy Collins Jr vs Luis Resto approaches next year, WBN remembers the devastating events. The shocking incidents occurred in ten months between June 1983 and March 1984. Williams Ray Collins Jr., or as he became known, Billy Collins Jr., was born to a boxing father...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Survivor Series Main Event
WWE is quickly approaching the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but they have yet to announce the men’s WarGames match. Pwinsider is reporting that the plan for the show is Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn to take on Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens in the match, which would likely be the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Receives An Offer To Return To The Company
Triple H has brought back a number of stars since taking over as WWE’s head of creative, and he wants to bring back many more. As was previously reported, WWE has talked about bringing back a number of names, including Jonah, who used to be known as Bronson Reed in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage in Newark, NJ has 5,618 tickets out. Tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey has 11,425 tickets out. This 1,264 short of a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO Title Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today, announcing that YAMATO will be facing off against Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder, which takes place on January 7th in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. YAMATO vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear News – Fight Forever Reveal Planned, Saraya Hypes Match, More
WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following video today, previewing this weekend’s show:. According to a report from Pwinsider, this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event will feature a reveal for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. AEW wrestler Saraya took to Twitter today...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Posts Job Opening For New Writer/Producer
WWE is on the lookout for a new writer/producer, and they’ve posted the job description online. You can view the link to the position here. * Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent. * Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a couple of names are set to make their NXT debuts soon. AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, who came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Face Off On WWE Friday Night SmackDown
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was announced as the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes’ team for their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kicking off the show, Sami Zayn poked fun at The Brutes and McIntyre, saying that The Bloodline didn’t care who their fifth member was, suggesting they’d win anyway. However, in the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in a SmackDown World Cup match, which lead to a post-match brawl between the two teams.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Revealed On This Week’s ‘The Masked Singer’
AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was revealed as “The Bride” on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Video of the reveal can be seen below, via The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account. Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as “The Bride” ono...
ewrestlingnews.com
AR Fox Offered AEW Contract After Wednesday’s Dynamite
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AR Fox took the fall in the Trios Championship match to Death Triangle as he teamed alongside Dante & Darius Martin of Top Flight. Following the bout, the three babyfaces were interviewed for AEW’s social media and Fox spoke about what the chance to compete on Dynamite meant to him.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ Injury Status
Kevin Owens was slated to make his WWE television return soon, but he suffered a sprained MCL in a singles match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner is the planned main event for Survivor Series inside the WarGames cage.
