Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Russell Wilson to be grasping at straws amid Jerry Jeudy, WR injury update
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense may be without several key weapons on offense in Week 11. On Thursday, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, and Kendall Hinton were all on the injury report. They were all non-participants in practice. Hamler is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Hinton is dealing with a shoulder, and Jeudy is dealing with an ankle.
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Patriots reportedly lose this veteran running back for the rest of the NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots are going to add more running back depth this season, it won’t come from their own roster. Although there was early hope that the team could get veteran Ty Montgomery back for the stretch run, it appears that’s no longer the case.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Patriots injury report may have revealed why Jake Bailey’s struggling
FOXBOROUGH – It’s fair to wonder what’s going on with Patriots punter Jake Bailey. The All-Pro, who signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension this summer, hasn’t had a great 2022 season. Bailey ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per punt (42.1) and net yards per...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field
Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup
Highlighting a strong Week 11 of NFL action, Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) travel to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football. This should be an entertaining divisional clash, with Kansas City trying to stay ahead of the Dolphins and Titans and Los Angeles trying to rebound from a tough Week 10 loss to the 49ers. With the Chiefs favored -5, this is a tough one to bet — the Chiefs won by a field goal when these squads met in late September, but L.A. was much more healthy at that stage of the season. This seems like a great opportunity for us to assemble a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
ng-sportingnews.com
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game
There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
Marquise Brown Designated to Return from IR
The Arizona Cardinals have officially designated Marquise Brown to return from IR. He can not only return to the practice field, but could also could play on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, if the team deems him healthy enough. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on...
Comments / 0