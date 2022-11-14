ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

FanSided

Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana vs. Bowling Green: Women’s basketball game thread, how to watch

With a road win over Tennessee in hand, Indiana women’s basketball will return to Bloomington for a matchup with Bowling Green. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Background. Indiana didn’t face much resistance in its season opening routs of Vermont and UMass Lowell, with Tennessee...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Xenia Daily Gazette

Four win football Player of Year awards

XENIA — Greene County had four football players honored as their respective league’s Players of the Year award winners for the 2022 season. Bellbrook had a sweep of the Southwestern Buckeye League awards in the East Division with Elijah Jackson winning for offense and Sam Barhorst on defense. Hawkeye Hickman of Greeneview was named the top player in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division. Jamell Smith also won the defensive award in the Miami Valley League.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
thefranklinnews.com

Prather Points | Athletics, enrollment & more

The Franklin Co-Executive Editors Isaac Gleitz and Sydney Byerly catch up with Franklin College President Kerry Prather to talk about athletics, enrollment, budget cuts, Campus Tables and more. Read on for a lightly edited transcript from their conversation. Sydney Byerly. Starting off a little bit more lighthearted… that bell game....
FRANKLIN, IN
columbusmessenger.com

Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level

Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
PLAIN CITY, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
thefranklinnews.com

A Hypnotizing Show

The Student Entertainment Board hosted Hypnotist Evan Gambardella last Wednesday in Custer Theater. Gambardella is a certified stage and counseling hypnotist and has been inducted to the national Guild of Hypnotists. Gambardella is internationally recognized and has taken his shows across the continental U.S. several times and has performed in 19 countries across six continents all over the world.

