Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
Unbeaten Rebels knock off No. 21 Dayton for third straight victory
EJ Harkless had a game-high 24 points and Keshon Gilbert added 16 as the Rebels (3-0) beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana vs. Bowling Green: Women’s basketball game thread, how to watch
With a road win over Tennessee in hand, Indiana women’s basketball will return to Bloomington for a matchup with Bowling Green. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Background. Indiana didn’t face much resistance in its season opening routs of Vermont and UMass Lowell, with Tennessee...
Kaden Brown signs national letter of intent with Wright State
Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior basketball player Kaden Brown signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Wright State
Xenia Daily Gazette
Four win football Player of Year awards
XENIA — Greene County had four football players honored as their respective league’s Players of the Year award winners for the 2022 season. Bellbrook had a sweep of the Southwestern Buckeye League awards in the East Division with Elijah Jackson winning for offense and Sam Barhorst on defense. Hawkeye Hickman of Greeneview was named the top player in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division. Jamell Smith also won the defensive award in the Miami Valley League.
thefranklinnews.com
Prather Points | Athletics, enrollment & more
The Franklin Co-Executive Editors Isaac Gleitz and Sydney Byerly catch up with Franklin College President Kerry Prather to talk about athletics, enrollment, budget cuts, Campus Tables and more. Read on for a lightly edited transcript from their conversation. Sydney Byerly. Starting off a little bit more lighthearted… that bell game....
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Recaps His Highlight-Worthy Sideline Grab As He and Seven Other Buckeyes Meet the Media
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s highlight-worthy sideline catch last weekend certainly took the college football world by storm. It also made quite an impression on Harrison Jr. himself. As he and seven other Ohio State players met with reporters Wednesday, Harrison Jr. said that catch is now his personal favorite catch he's...
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
thefranklinnews.com
A Hypnotizing Show
The Student Entertainment Board hosted Hypnotist Evan Gambardella last Wednesday in Custer Theater. Gambardella is a certified stage and counseling hypnotist and has been inducted to the national Guild of Hypnotists. Gambardella is internationally recognized and has taken his shows across the continental U.S. several times and has performed in 19 countries across six continents all over the world.
‘She has faithfully served;’ Washington Twp. Administrator submits resignation letter
WASHINGTON TWP — Washington Township Administrator Jesse Lightle announced her intent to resign effective January 15, 2023. Lightle will resign her current position to become Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff for Sinclair Community College starting January 16, 2023. She has been Township Administrator since July 2006, serving...
