Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message On Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Seemingly every week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes amazes NFL fans with a ridiculous throw or two. The former league MVP would likely be most people's choice for the greatest arm talent in football. But Mahomes himself might nominate another quarterback for that distinction: the ...
Colin Cowherd: Tua Tagovailoa Isn't 'The Guy' to Get Dolphins to Super Bowl
Colin Cowherd says the Dolphins are the AFC’s version of the 49ers— that is, a legitimate playoff contender with a loaded roster who simply doesn’t have a talented enough quarterback to win a Super Bowl with.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Patrick Mahomes has very high praise for Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes has won a lot of plaudits for some of the remarkable throws he has been able to make since entering the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seems even more impressed with what one of his peers can do. Mahomes praised Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert...
ng-sportingnews.com
What happened with Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo? Ex-Jaguars kicker returns to NFL with lawsuit in limbo
Josh Lambo is set to kick in the NFL for the first time since missing two extra points for the Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. And what better place to do it than at a stadium that shares his name?. Lambo will be getting a spot...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 11 game: Aaron Rodgers rolls, Lamar Jackson heats up, more
As we enter Week 11, only eight weeks stand between now and the NFL playoffs. As legendary Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione would say, "Can you believe it?" It has been a wildly unpredictable season in many ways, with scoring down and a plethora of teams taking bettors by surprise. Such volatility has led many to the prop betting market, which is why we discuss our favorite player props and game props every Thursday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers downplays thumb injury following inaccurate passing night in Packers' loss to Titans
The update: There is no update. Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury since the closing seconds of a Week 5 loss to the Giants, and following a 27-17 loss to the Titans at home in Week 11, Rodgers didn't sound as if he was seeing much improvement in the injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 11: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The unrelenting beast that is the NFL season lumbers on with thousands of fantasy football owners lamenting injuries, bad beats, and downright mediocre offense. But daily fantasy enthusiasts who have followed this column all season have smiles on their faces. While endless season-long redraft owners struggle through each week, we have been crushing DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments all season by targeting sleepers and under-the-radar DFS value plays.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022
The College Football Playoff committee should have an easy job at the top of its latest rankings on Tuesday. Should being the operative word. Each of the top four teams handled their business on Saturday, including No. 4 TCU, which manhandled No. 18 Texas en route to a 17-10 victory in Austin. The score was closer than it appears, as the Longhorns' only score came in the fourth quarter on an unforced fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan.
Ohio State, Michigan Players, Alumni To Compete In Fortnite Event Ahead Of The Game
Eight current and eight former Buckeyes will take on the Wolverines in a Fortnite Tournament on Sunday evening.
Yardbarker
AJ McCarron selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in XFL QB draft
McCarron hasn’t suited up since the 2021 NFL preseason when he suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Atlanta Falcons. While he was a member of the Crimson Tide, McCarron led the program to back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012. In 2013 he became Alabama’s all-time leading passer while winning the Maxwell Award.
WTHR
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His...
Comments / 0