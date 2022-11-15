ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars

Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'

The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery

Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans

The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
DENVER, CO

