Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Eastern Conference executive links Duncan Robinson to the Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has been involved in trade rumors for months. The rumor mills are swirling even more now, given that the 28-year-old has been supplanted in the rotation by other players. In an interesting new twist, an Eastern Conference executive recently linked Robinson to the Chicago Bulls.
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Bears Awarded DB Justin Layne Off of Waivers, Sign Taco Charlton, and More
The Bears were awarded DB Justin Layne off waivers after he was released by the New York Giants this week while adding DE Taco Charlton and more.
As Justin Fields Ascends, Bears Should Prioritize Winning Over Draft Slot
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With...
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Ex-Blackhawks goalie stirs pot with comments about St. Louis
One of hockey's biggest rivalries hits the ice Wednesday when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. But not everyone is thrilled with the matchup, or at least certain elements tied to it.
Bears' Cole Kmet Averaged Third-Most Separation Yards in Week 10
Kmet averaged third-most separation yards in Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cole Kmet has made himself acknowledgeable over the past two weeks – and not in a bad way. The Bears' tight end recorded two straight weeks with two receiving touchdowns. Last week against the Lions,...
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Justin Fields, Bears ‘Slowly' Working Chase Claypool Into Offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As the Bears enter the back half of the 2022 season, the biggest week-to-week question facing head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff will be how they handle a full wide receiver room. The Bears added Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. Claypool made his Bears...
Browns-Bills game moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first major snowstorm of the season expected to hit western New York this week prompted the National Football League to relocate the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. In a news release, the NFL on Thursday...
MyArkLaMiss
WATCH: Saints coordinators discuss Dennis Allen’s leadership through injury-plagued season
In one the most injury-plagued season in recent history, where seven to eight beginning-of-year starters have missed a handful of games, Saints coordinators Pete Carmichael and Ryan Nielsen continue to have faith in Dennis Allen's leadership abilities.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Ahead of Saturday's Senior Day festivities, take a look back at the career of WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
