Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Jay Leno credits friend with saving his life after fiery garage accident
Jay Leno might need skin grafts to repair the third degree burns he suffered in a car repair accident in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday, but the former Tonight Show host tells TMZ things could have been much worse. From his hospital bed at the Grossman Burn Center in...
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
Jay Leno burned in car fire
Comedian and former late-night talk show host Jay Leno was recovering Monday after suffering serious burns in a car fire, according to multiple reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Jay Leno’s doctor speaks out after TV host was seriously burned in garage fire
After Jay Leno was seriously injured in a garage fire, his doctor told NBC Los Angeles on Nov. 16 that he hopes the longtime television host will be released within the week. In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Peter Grossman — the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital — confirmed Leno had burns to "approximately 7% of his body."
New Details Emerge in Jay Leno’s Recovery After Suffering Serious Burns
Jay Leno’s head doctor gave an update following the horrific explosion that left the comedian’s face, arms, and chest covered in serious burns. Leno is currently undergoing treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. A video shared with Inside Edition shows that the 72-year-old has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, which will help decrease swelling and bacteria and “increase blood flow and oxygenation,” according to Dr. Peter Grossman.
Jay Leno Was Working on 115-Year-Old Steam Car When Fire Erupted: Report
On Monday, it was reported that Jay Leno was severely burned on his face after a fire that erupted in his Burbank garage. We are now learning more details about the incident that initially took place on Saturday. TMZ reports that Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car’s...
Jay Leno should make full recovery after surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician. Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday.
Jay Leno recovering from 'serious burns' sustained in garage fire
The former "Tonight Show" host was working on one of his cars when he was burned on the left side of his face.Nov. 14, 2022.
Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health
News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.
