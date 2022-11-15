ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire

Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jay Leno burned in car fire

Comedian and former late-night talk show host Jay Leno was recovering Monday after suffering serious burns in a car fire, according to multiple reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Jay Leno’s doctor speaks out after TV host was seriously burned in garage fire

After Jay Leno was seriously injured in a garage fire, his doctor told NBC Los Angeles on Nov. 16 that he hopes the longtime television host will be released within the week. In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Peter Grossman — the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital — confirmed Leno had burns to "approximately 7% of his body."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

New Details Emerge in Jay Leno’s Recovery After Suffering Serious Burns

Jay Leno’s head doctor gave an update following the horrific explosion that left the comedian’s face, arms, and chest covered in serious burns. Leno is currently undergoing treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. A video shared with Inside Edition shows that the 72-year-old has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, which will help decrease swelling and bacteria and “increase blood flow and oxygenation,” according to Dr. Peter Grossman.
CBS News

Jay Leno should make full recovery after surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says

Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician. Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health

News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.

