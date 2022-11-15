Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
Fentanyl vaccine developed by researchers could eliminate drug's 'high'
Researchers have developed a fentanyl vaccine that could eliminate the drug’s “high” by blocking its ability to enter the brain — which could be a major step forward in the ongoing opioid crisis. The study, conducted by a research team led by the University of Houston...
MedicalXpress
Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high." The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation's opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
scitechdaily.com
Fentanyl Vaccine Breakthrough – Potential “Game Changer” for Opioid Epidemic
Study suggests new vaccine could prevent deadly opioid from entering the brain. A new vaccine has been developed that targets the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug’s “high.” The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation’s opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse. The vaccine was developed by a research team led by the University of Houston.
technologynetworks.com
Fentanyl Vaccine Could Prevent Deadly Opioid From Entering the Brain
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug’s “high.” The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation’s opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
Why The FDA Is Cautioning Parents About Prescription Cough Medication Overdoses In Kids
Medicine can be a huge help when we're sick with the cold or flu. But it can also present a risk for young children who ingest too much.
New antibiotic appears to be effective against urinary tract infections, drug company says
CNN — The first new type of antibiotic developed in more than 20 years to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) appears to be so effective that the pharmaceutical company stopped testing and will soon submit its data to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval. Drug company GSK...
Rise in child poisonings linked to cough medicine, FDA warns
NEW YORK (WPIX) — As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids’ sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug Administration is warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. A study published by...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover antibiotic combinations that reduce Staphylococcus aureus clearance
Researchers at the Technion—Israel Institute of Technology have developed a technique to measure the long-term effects of antibiotic combinations, or cocktails. These combinations are of serious interest to the scientific and medical communities because the use of single antibiotics often leads to the rapid development of bacterial resistance to these drugs.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Scientists believe they’ve developed vaccine to stop deadly effect of fentanyl
Scientists have reportedly developed a vaccine that could potentially block the ability of synthetic opioid fentanyl from entering the brain and eliminate its deadly effects.The findings by the researchers at the University of Houston which were published in the journal Pharmaceutics have been called a "game changer" at a time when America is reeling under one of its worst opioid crises. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 71,000 people died of a fentanyl overdose last year, while the total number of deaths due to drug abuse stood over 100,000.The synthetic opioid is nearly 50...
Houston researchers test experimental fentanyl-blocking vaccine
Scientists found that a vaccine worked to keep fentanyl out of the brain during lab-scale experiments using rats.
labroots.com
Experimental Opioid Vaccine Could Prevent Overdose Deaths
Researchers have developed a vaccine that may be able to block the opioid fentanyl from reaching the brain. They note that the vaccine may be a 'hame changer' for treating fentanyl use and overdose. The corresponding study was published in Pharmaceutics. Every day, over 150 people die from synthetic opioid...
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
earth.com
COVID-19 deaths linked to unhealthy lifestyles
In a new study from the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, experts have identified a link between unhealthy lifestyles and COVID-19 deaths. The researchers found that a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection was associated with obesity, sedentary behavior, diabetes, and smoking. “Tragically, the United States (US) surpassed one...
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
RSV is surging across the U.S. and could severely sicken infants and young children. Here are the symptoms and how to treat it
A few weeks ago, I took my daughter to urgent care because she wasn’t feeling well. She’d had a lingering cough and some wheezing that I wanted to get checked out. The urgent care nurse performed the standard COVID and flu tests, which both came back negative. But...
Comments / 0