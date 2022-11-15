Scientists have reportedly developed a vaccine that could potentially block the ability of synthetic opioid fentanyl from entering the brain and eliminate its deadly effects.The findings by the researchers at the University of Houston which were published in the journal Pharmaceutics have been called a "game changer" at a time when America is reeling under one of its worst opioid crises. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 71,000 people died of a fentanyl overdose last year, while the total number of deaths due to drug abuse stood over 100,000.The synthetic opioid is nearly 50...

1 DAY AGO