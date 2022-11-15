ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
DogTime

Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Breeding and Training Over 100 Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting

Over 100 Pit Bulls are sleeping more soundly tonight after being rescued from a Georgia home. Authorities discovered the dogs at the home of Vincent Lemark Burrell, a 55-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly breeding the pups and training them to fight. A Terrifying Scene The arrest came on Nov. 8 at the end […] The post Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Breeding and Training Over 100 Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting appeared first on DogTime.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia suspect turned herself in after 13 severely malnourished horses were seized

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — 13 severely malnourished and unhealthy horses were seized from a property around Highway 100 in Hogansville, Georgia, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 29, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the criminal investigation division of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the property. This […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
JONESBORO, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
californianewswire.com

World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA

