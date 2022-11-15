Read full article on original website
Mustang slams into ambulance on a call, killing EMS driver, injuring 3
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Mustang slammed into an ambulance responding to an emergency call on Thursday morning, leaving the ambulance’s driver dead, the Mustang’s driver seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. The GSP says that just before 7 a.m., the ambulance, which was traveling...
16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
‘Atlanta’s Meteorologist’ Glenn Burns thrown retirement party by dozens of colleagues, friends
ATLANTA — At WSB-TV, Studio C is the second home of “Atlanta’s Meteorologist.”. “Please welcome Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns,” proclaimed Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, dozens of friends and colleagues, present and past, wished...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
‘I’m scared for them’: Mother says man impersonating officer came into home with children inside
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Members of a Gwinnett County family told Channel 2 Action News they are still in shock after police said a man impersonating an officer showed up at their house with a gun. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke with the family off Tab Roberts Road in...
Mold covers all of Georgia family's belongings, forcing them to flee only months after moving in
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- Cynthia Gray masked up for a tour of the home she rented in June. As she stepped into the living room, she exclaimed, “I’ve never seen mold this much in my life!”. Cynthia and her...
Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Breeding and Training Over 100 Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting
Over 100 Pit Bulls are sleeping more soundly tonight after being rescued from a Georgia home. Authorities discovered the dogs at the home of Vincent Lemark Burrell, a 55-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly breeding the pups and training them to fight. A Terrifying Scene The arrest came on Nov. 8 at the end […] The post Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Breeding and Training Over 100 Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting appeared first on DogTime.
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
1 arrested after beauty supply store owner killed during robbery; photo of 2nd suspect released
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — East Point police are investigating the shooting death of a beauty supply store owner who was beloved by the community. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road on Tuesday to a person down call at the Beauty World Beauty Supply store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
16-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot
ATLANTA — A teenager is now in custody after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A over the weekend. Atlanta police say the 16-year-old and the victim were sitting in the car at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the teenager “negligently” fired the gun, striking and killing the victim.
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
Georgia suspect turned herself in after 13 severely malnourished horses were seized
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — 13 severely malnourished and unhealthy horses were seized from a property around Highway 100 in Hogansville, Georgia, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 29, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the criminal investigation division of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the property. This […]
Driver dead after crash involving tanker full of corn syrup, officials say
ROME, Ga. — The driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a tanker in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. Rome police and Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street just before 10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
