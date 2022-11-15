Read full article on original website
While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving remains suspended from the team for posting links to an antisemitic movie, Amazon continues to sell the film on their platform. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one to rip Irving in the past, but he has defended him in this instance with the Nets, who he said are trying to "emasculate" their star player. He added that he thought people are trying to "keep their knee on Kyrie’s neck" as the suspension continued.
Jason Whitlock: “I wish they would all just admit it— Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, Phil Knight, the executives running the TV networks that are in bed with the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League… Professional sports are hostile towards religious faith. JUST ADMIT IT, GUYS. The widespread, orchestrated rebuke of Kyrie Irving has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, and everything to do with removing faith and God from sports. Admit it, you will never convince me or rational people that the controversy that sidelined Irving’s 2022 basketball season is about a 2018 documentary. Neither is it about Irving’s assumed position on the true origins of Black Americans. ‘Hebrews to Negroes’, the so-called sequel to Adolf Hitler’s manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’ is too confusing, too boring, and too dated to justify the relentless public trashing of Irving and his reputation. The flogging on Kyrie is a message to athletes that their multi-million dollar paychecks are dependent on their willingness to serve money above God. The sports world no longer tolerates legitimate religious faith. Faith made Muhammad Ali refuse military induction. Faith compelled Martin Luther King Jr. to demand equal rights. Faith motivated White men to sacrifice their lives in the Civil War for the freedom of Black people. People of faith cannot be controlled. We live in a time where the elites seek unprecedented control of the American people. They wanna tell us when we can worship, what experimental medical trials we should take, when we should wear a mask, which politician is okay to support, and what is okay for us to think. Kyrie Irving’s religious faith no matter how misguided makes him impossible to control. He wouldn’t take the vaccine and missed a considerable portion of the season because of that decision. He’s refusing to grovel and fully beg for forgiveness for a thought crime allegedly committed against Jewish people. Irving’s mind is ‘diseased’ with religious courage, and professional sports cannot tolerate that. The NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB climbed into partnership with the secular left, Black Lives Matter, and the other descendants of Karl Marx. The secular left, the true bigots recognize that religious faith is what made America great and granted all of this country’s citizens freedom and opportunity. The proponents of Marxism and its system of governance – communism and socialism – are systematically detaching all American institutions from religious faith to stop the rise of another Muhammad Ali or Martin Luther King. Professional sports, like all of corporate America, have been radically changed. Religious beliefs are seen as ‘transphobic’, ‘homophobic’, and ‘racist.’ Kyrie’s form of religious conviction is ‘anti-Semitic’ and ‘dangerous’. Irving tweeted an image of a four-year-old documentary and is on a two-week trial for ‘anti-Semitism.’ Adam Silver, the Jewish commissioner of the NBA, told the New York Times on Thursday that he found Irving ‘not guilty’ of anti-Semitism. You might wrongly conclude that Silver’s verdict is a positive step… It’s not. The public announcement to the New York Times is justification of the kangaroo court proceedings that just transpired. The NBA owes Irving an apology and the money they stole from him during his 5-game suspension. The league owes punitive damages for the smearing of Irving’s reputation, which caused Nike to end its relationship with Irving. Had the NBA ignored the harmless tweet, America would have continued to ignore the four-year-old documentary. Instead, Adam Silver and the Brooklyn Nets stirred more racial animus.”
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
NBA analyst Charles Barkley wants Ben Simmons to be careful when he plays against the Philadelphia 76ers.
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
Building the perfect all-time NBA point guard is not an easy task. A player with the skills of Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Gary Payton, and other legends would dominate the NBA in any era.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first major snowstorm of the season expected to hit western New York this week prompted the National Football League to relocate the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. In a news release, the NFL on Thursday...
If the Nets offered Kevin Durant straight up for Jaylen Brown today, would the Celtics even take the call?. It's amazing how quickly an all-consuming offseason storyline can evaporate. Barely three months ago, we devoted weeks of breathless speculation to the possibility of swapping Brown's long-term potential for an all-in stab at 2023 with KD.
