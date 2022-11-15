ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
FanSided

Packers climb Week 11 power rankings after beating Cowboys

Following their victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers have moved up four spots in the latest NFL Spin Zone power rankings. Finally, a win for the Green Bay Packers. After five straight defeats, Matt LaFleur’s team desperately needed a good result in their game against the Dallas...
Yardbarker

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
