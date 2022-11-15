Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SALIX ROBBERY SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CRIMES
Suspect arrested in connection to string of Siouxland bank robberies
Sioux City Police Department arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
kiwaradio.com
Calumet Man Gets 15-Year Prison Term For Choking, Shooting At His Wife
Primghar, Iowa — A Calumet man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term after he assaulted his wife and fired a gun at her. Court records indicate 41-year-old Paul Matthew Long was accused of choking his wife three times, using the buttstock of a shotgun to strike her, pointing a shotgun at her, and firing a shotgun toward her in February. He was initially charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, domestic abuse assault, and domestic abuse assault, impeding air or blood flow.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man arrested on harassment charge
ALTON—A 42-year-old Alton man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on a charge of second-degree harassment. The arrest of Ryan James Knie stemmed from him sending a voice recording via cellphone threatening bodily injury to another Alton resident, according to the Orange City Police Department. Knie then...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Grand Jury Indicts Burbank Woman For Homicide, Manslaughter
A Burbank woman was indicted by a Clay County grand jury Nov. 7 on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second degree manslaughter. Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Ann Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.
kiwaradio.com
Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder
Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
kscj.com
SALIX BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT CAPTURED QUICKLY
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Canton, SD, man faces additional charges
BELOIT—A Canton, SD, man faces further charges from an incident about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit. The arrest of Mason David Laird, who turned 27 on Nov. 13, stemmed from a report of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier stopped in the middle of Bridge Street in Beloit, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
nwestiowa.com
Man guilty of assaulting Sheldon pastor
PRIMGHAR—A 39-year-old Sheldon man has been found guilty of several charges after he assaulted a pastor following a Sunday evening worship service in August in Sheldon. The case against Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
